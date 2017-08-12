Bangkok – Thailand-based global hospitality company Dusit International will make its Vietnam debut this December with the opening of the DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort on the country's largest island, Phu Quoc.

The result of a long-term franchising arrangement with Linh Chi Limited Company, the new hotel will comprise 108 rooms in a lush location overlooking popular Bai Truong beach on the island's west coast, only eight minutes' drive from Phu Quoc International Airport.

Elegantly and stylishly designed, the rooms will range from 32 sq m Deluxe rooms to 56 sq m Grand Suites, all providing sea views, while facilities will include an all-day-dining restaurant, a spa, an outdoor pool, a lounge and pool bar, a fully-equipped conference room, and a kids' zone.

Phu Quoc, also known as Pearl Island, is located in the south of Vietnam in the Gulf of Thailand. An up-and-coming tourist destination, the island is known for its long, sweeping beaches, rich coral reefs, and dense, tropical jungle. Popular attractions include Phu Quoc National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve; and Dinh Cau Temple, built in 1937 to honour Thien Hau, the Goddess of the Sea.

Phu Quoc International Airport is currently served daily by 10 domestic flights from Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, while international destinations served include Cambodia, China, Finland, Korea Sweden, and the UK. The airport is currently being upgraded and expected to welcome more than four million travellers per year. A visa exempt rule grants international visitors 30 days upon arrival.

"Phu Quoc's growing reputation as a major tourist destination is only set to flourish over the next ten years as many high-end developments are slated to open on the island," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. "Following our strategy for sustainable and profitable growth, which includes building our portfolio of international properties, the new hotel will open under our newly developed franchise model, which helps property owners gain maximum returns while providing them with all the benefits they expect from a global brand. We are very much looking forward to working with Linh Chi Limited Company on this special project."

Mr Do Van Chanh, Director of Linh Chi Limited Company, which owns the new hotel, said, "We are delighted to be furthering the island's tourism industry by debuting Dusit's gracious hospitality at this unique hotel development. This beautiful island has a bright future ahead, and we are confident that, with Dusit International's guidance and expertise, DusitPrincess Moonrise Beach Resort will be a huge success when it opens its doors later this year."

