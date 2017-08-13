Skye Hotel Suites in Parramatta is set to open its doors in August 2017. Developed by Sydney-based Crown Group Australia, Skye Hotel Suites will offer unrivaled urban luxury for discerning guests. The hotel brings together the best elements of hospitality: the warmth and personalized service of a boutique hotel; the grandeur and amenities of a luxury hotel; the spaciousness and familiarity of a local apartment; and the relaxing escape of a resort. The hotel is located within V by Crown Group, a distinctive new Sydney landmark designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.

Skye Hotel Suites features just 72 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom suites overlookingSydney. Guests will enjoy access to V by Crown Group's resort-style pool and sauna, state-of-the-art fitness centre, business centre and conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and retail piazza. The stylish bar on level 26 is Parramatta's highest bar, offering a spacious open-air terrace and spectacular 270-degree views of Sydney's skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the Blue Mountains. In addition, famed chef Neil Perry has opened one of his popular Burger Project restaurants in the tower

For enquiries or reservations, please visit http://www.skyehotels.com.au/. The hotel is now accepting reservations for stay from 1 August onwards. Room rates start from AUD270 onwards.