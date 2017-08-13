Australia’s Newest Hotel Brand – Skye Hotel Suites Set to Debut in Sydney August 2017
Skye Hotel Suites in Parramatta is set to open its doors in August 2017. Developed by Sydney-based Crown Group Australia, Skye Hotel Suites will offer unrivaled urban luxury for discerning guests. The hotel brings together the best elements of hospitality: the warmth and personalized service of a boutique hotel; the grandeur and amenities of a luxury hotel; the spaciousness and familiarity of a local apartment; and the relaxing escape of a resort. The hotel is located within V by Crown Group, a distinctive new Sydney landmark designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.
For enquiries or reservations, please visit http://www.skyehotels.com.au/. The hotel is now accepting reservations for stay from 1 August onwards. Room rates start from AUD270 onwards.
About Crown Group
Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in propertydevelopment, property investment and serviced apartments.
The company was co-founded by architect Mr Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first projectin 1996. Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney"s best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and Waterloo.
Among a number of recent awards, Iwan was named a winner in the 2013 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur ofthe Year Awards and recently named Urban Taskforce Australia"s 2015 Property Person of the Year.
Today, Crown Group boasts a large portfolio of projects under development and in the pipeline and iscurrently developing five major projects; Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square, the 29-storey V by Crown Group in Parramatta, 20-storey Skye by Crown Group in North Sydney, the popular inner-west development Oasis by Crown Group and a 22-storey residential tower Arc by Crown Group in the heart of Sydney"s CBD.