Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand created for a new generation of fun hunting travelers continues its rapid global expansion with the announcement of two new properties in Japan. Much like the culture of Japan, Moxy is energetic, buzzy and bright, and is bringing a new contemporary, playful and affordable experience to Japan's growing hospitality market. Moxy Tokyo Kinshicho and Moxy Osaka Honmachi are both set to open in late 2017, further expanding the brand's presence in Asia Pacific with the opening of the region's first Moxy in Bandung, Indonesia slated for Q3 2017.

"The next generation of travelers craves adventure, and until now affordable hotel options lacked personality and verve," said Mike Fulkerson, vice president, brand and marketing, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "We are excited to introduce Asia to the Moxy brand, which offers a vibrant and fun hotel experience at a great price."

Moxy Tokyo Kinshicho, a modern hotel with an industrial chic design, will open in the heart of historic Kinshicho in Tokyo. A short walk from Kinshicho Station, one of Tokyo's busiest train stations, guests will be able to easily navigate their way to some of the capital's major tourist attractions such as Asakusa, Tokyo Sky Tree and Tokyo Disneyland, as well as Haneda and Narita airports. Owned by Goldman Sachs and managed by Tokyo-based commercial real estate developer Pacifica Capital K.K., the hotel is a conversion from a stand-alone office building, and will feature 205 bedrooms.

"Moxy is for the curious and adventurous, and we're confident this brand will be a welcome addition to Japan's lodging offering," said Seth Sulkin President & CEO of Pacifica Capital K.K. "As Japan's tourism and hospitality industry continues to develop and grow, Moxy is the ideal boutique hotel for the region. Like Japan, Moxy is a fun and spirited brand that offers guest something different with each stay."

Centrally located in Japan is Moxy Osaka Honmachi, which promises an unexpected design with 155 high-tech, cozy bedrooms. A short distance to Honmachi Station, one of the most prominent stations in Osaka, the action – whether shopping around the Namba district, or indulging in the Shinsaibashi food and nightlife district – is all just a hop away. Owned by Goldman Sachs and managed by EGW Asset Management Inc., Moxy Osaka will also be an edgy conversion from a stand-alone office building.

"I love the Moxy concept and we are elated by this partnership with Marriott International," said Yuichi Ohata, Managing Director of EGW Asset Management Inc. "The Moxy Hotels brand is defined by its attitude, giving its guests permission to play. With design and style seriously considered and playfully executed, this innovative property in Osaka will provide Next Gen travelers with everything they want from a hotel stay."

Moxy Hotels first launched with the opening of the Moxy Milan in September 2014, and currently operates nine additional hotels in New Orleans, Tempe, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna, and the UK. Today's Next Gen traveler spends more time in public spaces, so Moxy's NOW communal areas are designed to be the center of activity. The livings rooms are crafted for the socially extroverted, energetic consumer, with highly social spaces including a high-energy lounge, 24/7 self-service grab-and-go food and drinks, ample plug-ins for personal devices, furiously fast and free Wi-Fi. Moxy will also be equipped with a library and plug-in zones that invite a quiet read or a brief web browse. Smartly designed bedrooms offer keyless entry, internet TV and motion-sensor lighting. Photo booth elevators encourage and enable guests to snap fun selfies with locally inspired props.

Moxy Hotels has more than 70 signed deals worldwide in the pipeline, in destinations including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Oslo, New York City, San Francisco and Seattle.

To learn more about Moxy Hotels, please visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

Contact

Victoria Hart

Director, Public Relations, Lifestyle + Luxury Brands

Phone: 301-380-8825

Send Email