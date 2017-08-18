Today is the official launch of Hotel News PR, the first-of-its-kind press release distribution service dedicated exclusively to helping brands get their news delivered to thousands of media contacts and industry insiders in the hotel and travel industry. Through engagements with PR Newswire, media monitoring platforms, and leading online outlets, Hotel News PR offers a turnkey way for hotels, technology providers, startups, lifestyle brands, agencies, and marketers to get maximum visibility at the best price of using a single portal.

Powered by Puzzle Partner, Hotel News PR is a unique press release distribution environment, whereby users can gain access to a targeted audience of journalists, media, and consumers looking for the latest happenings in the travel and hospitality niche. With tiered packages, guaranteed placement options, and expert writing services, organizations can build brand awareness, boost SEO and increase sales. The service offers the ideal way to gain exposure for new partnerships, funding announcements, new integrations, client wins, company news, tradeshow invites, product launches, or "evergreen" story pitches.

"We recognize that the hospitality industry requires a very targeted approach to marketing, but the current generalized news distribution services available cast a wide net with limited results," explains Alan Young, President of Puzzle Partner. "We decided to launch Hotel News PR as a way to centralize the process of content syndication with a simple pay per release plan that does not require a retainer, membership fee or monthly contract. Our proprietary list of contacts as well as our preferred partnerships enables us to streamline distribution and help users save time and money. We believe that this model is the future of specialized news and content distribution."

Having pioneered the commercial news distribution industry over 60 years ago, PR Newswire, a Cision company, ranks #1 with journalists and bloggers as the most trusted news source and has 35,000 active PR Newswire for Journalists community members. A recent case study demonstrated results through PR Newswire garnered increased revenue, brand awareness and 260% more website traffic than all other paid marketing sources combined, including PPC, digital and other advertising revenues. "We are always looking for visionary partners, and with their proven background in the hotel and travel industry - Puzzle Partner is the perfect fit for this initiative," said Amanda Eldridge, Director, Strategic Channels at PR Newswire. "Working alongside Puzzle Partner and combining our offerings to launch Hotel News PR will ultimately enable B2B and B2C hospitality companies to scale their business as it relates marketing and communications."

To learn more, visit HotelNewsPR.com.

About Hotel News PR

