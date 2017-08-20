Empire Resorts Announces Resort Casino Will Be Named “Resorts World Catskills”
Resorts World Catskills name combines allure of the Catskills with prestige of worldwide casino and hospitality brand
Resorts World Catskills was chosen as the name for the resort casino following market research regarding the rebranding. The name Resorts World Catskills pays homage to the Catskills region of New York where Sullivan County is located. The Catskills region, which is comprised of Sullivan, Ulster, Greene and Delaware counties, is known for its crisp mountain air and fresh food, and has traditionally served as a year-round resort destination of choice for New York residents.
Resorts World Catskills is expected to open in March 2018.
"The name Resorts World Catskills melds the allure of the Catskills region with the prestige of the Resorts World family," said Emanuel Pearlman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empire. "This recognized worldwide gaming and hospitality brand will provide us greater power to market our resort casino, which is designed to meet 5-star and 5-diamond standards, and provide regional, national and international exposure for the Catskills region."
By branding the Company's resort casino, the only integrated resort casino in New York State, a Resorts World property, the Company aims to reach a market of existing Resorts World customers worldwide.
