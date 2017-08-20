Empire Resorts, Inc. ("Empire" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") (Nasdaq GM:NYNY) announced today that the Company's resort casino being constructed as part of a $1.2 billion four-season destination resort located in Sullivan County, New York will now be identified as Resorts World Catskills.

Last month, a subsidiary of Empire entered into a license agreement to rebrand the resort casino, formerly referred to as Montreign Resort Casino, as a Resorts World property. The Resorts World brand was established by leaders of the Genting Group, a multi-national conglomerate that includes a highly regarded resort and casino industry leader. The internationally-recognized Resorts World hospitality and casino brand is applied to properties located around the world, including integrated destination resorts located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Bimini, Bahamas; Manilla, Philippines; Birmingham, England; New York City, New York; and the newest property currently under construction in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Resorts World Catskills was chosen as the name for the resort casino following market research regarding the rebranding. The name Resorts World Catskills pays homage to the Catskills region of New York where Sullivan County is located. The Catskills region, which is comprised of Sullivan, Ulster, Greene and Delaware counties, is known for its crisp mountain air and fresh food, and has traditionally served as a year-round resort destination of choice for New York residents.

Resorts World Catskills is expected to open in March 2018.

"The name Resorts World Catskills melds the allure of the Catskills region with the prestige of the Resorts World family," said Emanuel Pearlman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empire. "This recognized worldwide gaming and hospitality brand will provide us greater power to market our resort casino, which is designed to meet 5-star and 5-diamond standards, and provide regional, national and international exposure for the Catskills region."

By branding the Company's resort casino, the only integrated resort casino in New York State, a Resorts World property, the Company aims to reach a market of existing Resorts World customers worldwide.

Contact

Charles Degliomini

Executive Vice President

Phone: 845-807-0001

Send Email