Press Release

SMS Lodging Signs Deal With Hotel Astor

MIAMI, FL – With a proven hands-on approach to maximizing efficiency and revenues, the family-owned and operated South Florida-based management company, SMS Lodging, has recently added the iconic Hotel Astor in South Beach to its growing roster of properties. Under the new agreement, SMS Lodging will oversee all aspects of the property, including reservations, operations, sales, and marketing.

Directly following the deal, SMS Lodging implemented a handful of positive changes to streamline productivity and improve the guest experience, including the addition of complimentary enhanced conti nental breakfast for guests and a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for staff. The property was also added to SMS Lodgings new call center to allow for seamless bookings and improved customer service.

Under SMSs management, travel agents are eligible to currently earn up to 15% commission on all Hotel Astor bookings made through the new reservation center.

Built in 1936, Hotel Astor is a historic, boutique property on Washington Avenue, just steps from the beach. The property features 42 rooms, a courtyard, a pool, and a bar in the heart of Miamis bustling South Beach neighborhood.

Hotel Astor is a great addition to our portfolio, said Jesper Arnoldsson, CEO of SMS Lodging. The property has been a Miami landmark for decades, and we look forward to leveraging its historic reputation and prime location, while drawing upon our extensive expertise in the market to enhance its performance and profitability.

Hotel Astor marks the 8th current project for SMS Lodging in South Florida, as the company also owns, manages, and/or operates several boutique properties in Key West and Miami.