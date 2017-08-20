Meet Steve Wynn in NYC at Cornell's Icon & Innovator Awards Event
At Cornell's Icon & Innovator Awards, Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Join Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts Limited and John Zimmer, Co-Founder & President of Lyft, at the Cornell Hospitality Icon & Innovator Awards, Tuesday, June 6, in Manhattan, New York City.
- Two tickets for you and a friend to the seated dinner and awards program and VIP Diamond Experience.
- Complimentary two night stay at the beautiful 5-star Pierre Hotel in Upper Manhattan.
- Complimentary Lyft transfers during your stay in the City.
A message from dean Kate Walsh
The Icon & Innovator Awards honors a hospitality industry leader for his or her lifetime achievements and contributions to community or society – through the Cornell Icon of the Industry Award; and leaders who have built or sustained successful hospitality enterprises – through the Cornell Hospitality Innovator Award. This year we are honoring Steve Wynn, Chairman & CEO, Wynn Resorts Limited and John Zimmer '06, Co-Founder & President, Lyft.
Support the Next Generation of Hotelies
The 9th annual Icon & Innovator Awards is the largest fundraiser for the School of Hotel Administration. Every dollar raised provides support for the next generation of hospitality leaders. Learn more on our website.
