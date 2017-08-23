Langham Hospitality Group announces this week three new milestones for the group's upper upscale brand, Cordis Hotels & Resorts. The group is opening its first Cordis hotel in mainland China, signed an agreement to manage Cordis, Hangzhou, and announced plans to re-brand its Auckland property, a landmark hotel in New Zealand, to become the flagship Cordis hotel in the Pacific.

"These three new additions to the Cordis Hotels & Resorts portfolio are exciting developments for the brand," says Robert Warman, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group. "Asia Pacific is a great foundation for the group's pipeline, and we are confident that the Cordis brand will increase its presence in the major cities around the world within the next five years."

Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao

The group's first Cordis Hotel in mainland China opens its doors on 26 May 2017. Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao is the group's second hotel for the brand (after Cordis, Hong Kong,) and represents a new generation of hotels devoted to the guests' needs and well-being.

Located in close proximity to the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, the 396-room hotel is seamlessly connected to the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Metro Lines 2 and 10 via underground and overhead access. The Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is only a 20 minutes' walk or a 5 minutes' drive from the hotel. For added convenience, travellers on selected airlines may also opt to check-in their luggage in a special lounge at the shopping mall that is linked to the hotel.

Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao is poised to host the city's major events, conference and special events with 1,600 square metres of dedicated event space which includes two pillar-less ballrooms which can accommodate 600 guests each. There are six other dedicated break-out rooms with natural light, which can host banquets, meetings, weddings and other smaller size events.

The hotel's four food and beverage outlets offer lively culinary experiences that reflect the Shanghainese cosmopolitan culture. C Market is a European and Pan-Asian inspired restaurant using fresh farm ingredients while Chinese restaurant Xi Wei showcases contemporary Shanghainese and Cantonese cuisine. The 24-hour Lobby Lounge is the social centre of community where breakfast, light bites, bespoke afternoon tea and coffee are served throughout the day. Connection 12, the roof top bar adjacent to the swimming pool at the terrace provides the perfect ambience for social gatherings.

There is a 24-hour fitness studio and a spa where massage therapists combine traditional Chinese massage techniques and customized blended oils to restore balance and harmony.

Cordis, Hangzhou

Langham Hospitality Group has signed an agreement to manage Cordis, Hangzhou. The hotel will form an integral part of the complex comprising of new office buildings, an integrated shopping complex and residences developed by Hangzhou Baoli Kanghua Real Estate Company. Featuring 200 modern guestrooms and stunning suites, Cordis, Hangzhou will be nestled in the heart of the Future Technology City in Hangzhou. This hub will showcase high-tech and creative businesses, in which the Alibaba headquarters is situated. With a population of over nine million, Hangzhou is the fourth largest city in China and the capital of Zhejiang province in east China.

Says Warman, "This project will play a key role in growing the Cordis brand in China. Hangzhou's heightened popularity as an economic hub will stimulate tremendous demand for business travel in the long run. In addition, the Asian Games 2022 will be a catalyst in pushing Hangzhou's city development and further raising the city's profile."

Scheduled to open in 2019, Cordis, Hangzhou will have over 1,500 square metres of dedicated event space including 800-square-metre Grand Ballroom for conferences and special occasions. There will be a Chuan Body and Soul spa where treatments are based on traditional Chinese medicine, a well-equipped fitness centre and an indoor pool as part of the wellness experience. Dining experiences will include a Chinese restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant and a lobby lounge.

Cordis, Auckland

The Langham, Auckland, one of New Zealand's leading hotels, will be re-branded as Cordis, Auckland from 1 November 2017.

"The addition of Cordis, Auckland to our portfolio has special significance for the group as it will be the first Cordis hotel in the Pacific. Our plan is to introduce and grow the Cordis brand in this region, which is seeing increasing numbers of leisure and corporate travellers year on year," says Warman.

Following the recent renovation of the banquet venues and the hotel's Eight restaurant, the landmark Auckland hotel will undergo refurbishment from 11 July for all 411 rooms and suites, lobby lounge and the exclusive Club Lounge. The refurbishment will ensure the hotel continues to provide the best facilities for guests in the market. The facelift is scheduled to be completed by Feb 2018.