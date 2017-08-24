90 Never Looked So Good
By Bill Marriott
It's that history of innovation and dedication to excellence that has informed everything we have done at Marriott since then. Of course fads, fashion, trends, and relationships continually change, but our focus on embracing change, putting people first, and pursuing excellence has never wavered.
I'm incredibly thankful for my parents laying that foundation. They have left a tremendous legacy not just for me and my family, but for the millions of associates and guests who have experienced for themselves the core values they established back in 1927.
We are always looking to the future. The age of 90 could be considered stuffy and old, but this company is anything but stodgy. We are shaping how people travel through technology and innovation—all while being the world's largest hotel company. It's been an exciting season of change here at Marriott. There's no limit to what's yet to come.
I'm Bill Marriott and thanks for helping me keep Marriott on the move for the last 90 years and the next!
