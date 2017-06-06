At Campsy, we focus on helping people find accommodation close to nature. To better understand our markets, though, we first needed to understand the overall landscape of the hospitality industry. We conducted the 2017 Accommodation Price Index to investigate the cost per night in different cities and regions, differentiating between hotels, hostels, peer-to-peer accommodation services and campsites.

Our study is comprised of two parts: city and regional comparisons. For cities, we looked at the prices of five, four, three, two, and one star hotels, as well as hostels and peer-to-peer accommodation services such as Airbnb and Homeaway. Because we care about finding people great places to stay outside of cities, we also focused a second section of the research on accommodation in the most popular regions of the countries included in the Index. In the regional section, we compared hotel prices with nightly campsite fees.

"Though the bulk of travel takes place on a city-to-city basis, we are passionate about encouraging travellers to step outside urban areas and seek the unique experiences that nature has to offer," says Campsy CEO Philipp Hillenbrand. "We hope that our research empowers readers to gain more from their holiday budget this summer, and perhaps encourage camping as their accommodation of choice."

City Results

Country Results

Methodology:

We conducted our research in the most popular cities for travellers staying more than one night, using data from the UNWTO. For our regional Index, we chose most visited regions per country.

For each of our destinations, we researched price of a three-night stay in a hotel room for two people over a period of 12 months, standardized to the total cost per night. For hostels, this figure was found via the same method, the price for two people in a shared dormitory. For peer-to-peer accommodation services, we researched prices for a whole apartment, except in those cities with restrictions on renting full apartments. In this case, we found the prices of a double room in an apartment, standardized to compare with the cost of a full apartment.

For Hotels and Hostels we search all properties licensed to operate in each city ranked, we did only the metropolitan area for each city.

*For P2P Option we used the same metropolitan areas as for hotels, researching websites such as Airbnb, Homeaway, Wimdu, 9flats, Nestpick, villas.com and tripping.com.

For Camping we used our own data at Campsy and got direct information from campsites in each region not covered by Campsy. Our campsite fees are representative of a one night stay in the summer season.

Campsites researched include: Baden-Württemberg, Waldbad Camping Isny; Bavaria, Camping am Pilsensee; Schleswig-Holstein, Belt-Camping Fehmarn; North Rhine-Westphalia, Eurocamp am Teutoburger Wald; Rhineland-Palatinate, Naturcamping Vulkaneifel; Saarland, Camping Reinsfeld; Berllin, Dürings Campingplatz am Tonsee; Lower Saxony, Campingplatz Eulenburg; Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Campingparadies Dahmen; Brandenburg, Eurocamp Spreewaldtor; Hesse, Nibelungen Camping am Schwimmbad; Thuringia, Campingplatz Strandbad Breitungen; Saxony-Anhalt, Zeltwiese Läbejün; Bremen, Hansecamping Bremen; Saxony, Campingplatz Landidyll

View Source

Contact

Ann-Christin Korsing

Content Strategist - ABCD Agency

Send Email