ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization (GSO) serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, has expanded its Caribbean options with the recent addition of two luxurious hotels to its distinguished membership portfolio. The new 5-Star-quality Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, which just opened in Havana, Cuba in early June, is ALHI's first member in Cuba. The legendary El San Juan Hotel becomes ALHI's second option in San Juan, Puerto Rico, joining the oceanfront 319-room Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in the ALHI portfolio. In addition, ALHI also can now coordinate meetings and incentive programs on luxury cruises to Cuba, through its Global Luxury Alliance members Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The announcement was made by Mark Sergot, Chief Sales Officer of ALHI.

With the new additions, ALHI now offers an unmatched collection of luxury-level, meeting- and incentive-focused hotels and resorts in the Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean region, with 29 hotels and resorts in 12 countries and territories. ALHI's worldwide portfolio features more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand, and which specialize in serving the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions/Conferences and Exhibitions/Events (M.I.C.E.) marketplace.

"We added these two outstanding hotels to our distinguished portfolio in response to the demand we've been experiencing for luxury-level meeting and incentive options in the Caribbean region," added Sergot. "Beautiful San Juan continues to be a very popular choice for groups, and Cuba is an exciting new option for planners to consider. Now, planners have the terrific option of the newly renovated El San Juan Hotel or the exceptional Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, and a luxurious stay in, or cruise to, Cuba. We look forward to showcasing these terrific new members to the meeting and incentive marketplace."

Originally built between 1894 and 1917 as the first European-style shopping arcade in Cuba, the modern and exclusive Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana just opened in Havana, Cuba in early June following an extensive renovation. Located within the famous and historic Manzana de Gomez building in the heart of old Havana, the hotel features 246 large and luxurious rooms and suites, and 2,852 square feet of meeting space. Providing a direct view of the Capitol and the Great Theatre of Havana amidst UNESCO World Heritage sites, the hotel also features Spa Albear by Resense, a rooftop terrace and swimming pool, three restaurants, lobby bar, cigar lounge, fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour concierge service, a business center, and 24-hour in-room dining. The hotel is just 10 minutes from the famous Castillo del Morro, and only 30 minutes from Havana Jose Marti International Airport.

The legendary and landmark El San Juan Hotel sits on the longest stretch of white-sand beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Originally opened in 1958 the hotel became known for world-class entertainment and culinary experiences. After a $60 million property-wide transformation, which was completed in February 2017, the elegant hotel now offers 388 newly remodeled guest rooms and suites, and more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Venues include the Grand Ballroom and Terrace with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, the hotel features nine restaurants, four pools, a spa, a fitness center, and new shops. Located directly on the beach in San Juan's Isla Verde district, the hotel is just five minutes from San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, and 15 minutes from the historic attractions of Old San Juan.

ALHI's Global Luxury Alliance partnership includes 23 luxury cruise ships (Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises) appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, with ports of call in exciting destinations around the world. As of this Spring, the destination options now include Cuba's capital Havana. Groups and guests sailing on all three brands have a selection of shore excursions from which to choose, all of which offer an authentic Cuban experience that explores the people, art, history and culture of the island, which are in compliance with OFAC regulations.

For more information about ALHI, any of its member hotels and resorts or Global Luxury Alliance members worldwide, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office. For specific contacts, go to alhi.com to identify the nearest "ALHI GSO Team" sales professionals in your area. In Europe, contact Peter Groom or Mark Gorgon in the U.K. at +44 (0) 207-379-6793, email pgroom@alhi.com or mgorgon@alhi.com , and visit alhi.com.

Contact

Karen Lamonica

PR Contact

Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208

Send Email