West Elm hotels confirms new location in Oakland, CA
West Elm HOTELS adds west coast to hospitality portfolio with first property in San Francisco Bay Area
"West Elm was a natural fit for our first hospitality venture because they share our commitment to fostering community and have executed it brilliantly in the retail arena," said Michael Ghielmetti, president of Signature Development Group. "We are proud to have been a part of the transformation of this neighborhood from underutilized lots to what is now a bustling scene of activity, with local entrepreneurs, artists and chefs, creating a thriving environment for the community. The addition of a West Elm HOTEL will further strengthen the area as an attraction for Oakland residents, Bay Area neighbors, and growing numbers of out of town visitors."
The property will be located in the heart of the Uptown district of Oakland at 2401 Broadway, on the corner of 24th Street. The mixed-use building will blend a historic facade preserved from a 1910s Beaux Arts structure originally designed by celebrated Bay Area architect Frederick H. Meyer. With Chevrolet's first West Coast assembly plant nearby, 2401 Broadway was originally an auto retail showroom, at the heart of an area that was later known as "Auto Row." The rich history and influence of the car culture will be celebrated in the aesthetic of the new six-floor building housing the hotel, as well as in the design and decor elements of the hotel rooms and common areas.
The building will be adjacent to the Hive, which combines residential and commercial space, including 105 residential apartments, and 100,000 square feet of offices, a beer garden, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor, and several upscale restaurants. Plans for the hotel include:
- 150 rooms
- Ground floor retail space
- 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor bar areas
- Indoor and outdoor meeting areas with dedicated gardens
- Lobby cafe with outdoor seating option
- 70 adjacent residential apartments
About Signature Development Group
SDG is a privately owned and locally managed real estate development firm based Oakland, California. Its portfolio, which encompasses more than 20 years' experience, proves an ongoing commitment to developing for positive community impact. It has been responsible for the development of more than 15 million square feet of real estate in more than 30 sites in cities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. SDG has a history of successful developments in sensitive and often challenging locations that sets it apart as an innovative developer. Their scope of work includes mixed-use, adaptive reuse, urban infill, and waterfront developments that include single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, retail, office and restaurant spaces.
About West Elm
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With a mission of harnessing the power of design and human connection to enrich lives, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living and commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and handcrafted products to community-driven collaborations and events. The brand operates 99 retail stores in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers around the world and operates stores in Mexico, the Middle East and Philippines through unaffiliated franchisees. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates West Elm Workspace in the commercial furnishings industry and announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with the launch of West Elm HOTELS. West Elm publishes the blog Front+Main and is part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands.