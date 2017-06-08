Today West Elm announced Oakland, California as the newest location for its West Elm HOTELS portfolio. With a shared focus on designing to impact, West Elm HOTELS is teaming up with Signature Development Group and Jordan Real Estate Investments to develop the hotel expected to open in 2020. Signature Development's extensive experience with residential and commercial projects throughout the Bay Area complement West Elm's consumer and marketing expertise to bring a unique hospitality experience to Oakland's Uptown neighborhood. The hotel will expand on Signature's "Hive" project and the surrounding Uptown neighborhood, and will celebrate the rich diversity and history of the location. Oakland is the sixth market West Elm has identified for its HOTELS venture, in partnership with DDK, following Charlotte, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Savannah, locations that were announced in September 2016.

"We feel right at home in Oakland, a city undergoing tremendous change and growth," said Peter Fowler, vice president of West Elm Hospitality. "Its influences are felt in technology companies, a wonderfully diverse maker culture and art scene, and of course, its pioneering food movement. We look forward to working with Signature to create a destination that celebrates the innovations and vibrancy of the city."

"West Elm was a natural fit for our first hospitality venture because they share our commitment to fostering community and have executed it brilliantly in the retail arena," said Michael Ghielmetti, president of Signature Development Group. "We are proud to have been a part of the transformation of this neighborhood from underutilized lots to what is now a bustling scene of activity, with local entrepreneurs, artists and chefs, creating a thriving environment for the community. The addition of a West Elm HOTEL will further strengthen the area as an attraction for Oakland residents, Bay Area neighbors, and growing numbers of out of town visitors."

The property will be located in the heart of the Uptown district of Oakland at 2401 Broadway, on the corner of 24th Street. The mixed-use building will blend a historic facade preserved from a 1910s Beaux Arts structure originally designed by celebrated Bay Area architect Frederick H. Meyer. With Chevrolet's first West Coast assembly plant nearby, 2401 Broadway was originally an auto retail showroom, at the heart of an area that was later known as "Auto Row." The rich history and influence of the car culture will be celebrated in the aesthetic of the new six-floor building housing the hotel, as well as in the design and decor elements of the hotel rooms and common areas.

The building will be adjacent to the Hive, which combines residential and commercial space, including 105 residential apartments, and 100,000 square feet of offices, a beer garden, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor, and several upscale restaurants. Plans for the hotel include:

150 rooms

Ground floor retail space

4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor bar areas

Indoor and outdoor meeting areas with dedicated gardens

Lobby cafe with outdoor seating option

70 adjacent residential apartments

For additional details about West Elm HOTELS, please visit http://westelmhotels.com/.

About Signature Development Group

SDG is a privately owned and locally managed real estate development firm based Oakland, California. Its portfolio, which encompasses more than 20 years' experience, proves an ongoing commitment to developing for positive community impact. It has been responsible for the development of more than 15 million square feet of real estate in more than 30 sites in cities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. SDG has a history of successful developments in sensitive and often challenging locations that sets it apart as an innovative developer. Their scope of work includes mixed-use, adaptive reuse, urban infill, and waterfront developments that include single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, retail, office and restaurant spaces.