Press Release

Kinseth Announces Home2 Suites By Hilton Menomonee Falls Open For Business!

Kinseth Hospitality Companies is pleased to announce the official opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin took place on June 8, 2017. The 105 suite hotel, managed by Kinseth Hospitality Companies, is located at N91 W15851 Falls Parkway, Menomonee Falls, WI just 20 minutes northeast of Milwaukee.

"We are excited to have our doors open and be serving the Menomonee Falls and greater Milwaukee communities. The hotel will offer a great solution for those traveling for extended periods of time as well as leisure guests" shares Renee Wagner, General Manager of the Home2 Suites Menomonee Falls.

Home2 Suites is dedicated to sustainability which is evident though their saline based pool, hotel recycling stations, energy star appliance, and recycled materials used throughout the hotel. The all suite extended stay hotel provides guests with the amenities they need to enjoy life while traveling such as an outdoor walking trail, and complimentary wireless internet. Guests will enjoy the spacious Oasis lobby area, the Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, the Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, and free continental breakfast at the Inspired Table that includes a variety of morning favorites like a hot breakfast sandwich.

Every suites is complete with a fully stocked kitchen featuring a full size refrigerator, dishes, dishwasher, microwave, and flatware. They offer separate living and sleeping areas and are pet friendly. To wind down in the evening guests are invited to spend time in the outdoor oasis with a fire pit area.

For reservations at the Home2 Suites by Hilton please visit: www.MenomoneeFallsMilwaukee.home2suitesbyhilton.com or call the hotel directly at 262-737-7100.

For more information regarding KHC please contact our Corporate Sales and Marketing Team at 319-626-5600 or visit www.kinseth.com.