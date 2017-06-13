Jericho, NY and Sparks, NV -- Kube Systems, a provider of mobile device charging solutions with Bluetooth streaming audio playback and time keeping, has recently been added to the TeleAdapt line of Hotel Audio and Power & Charging accessories for hotels. The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corners is the first TeleAdapt customer to select the Kube Audio Clock for its recently redesigned 398 guestrooms and suites. The Kube Audio Clock complements the new design mix that blends the hotel's traditional foundation with transitional pieces, making rooms modern and fresh.

Since 1992, TeleAdapt has been anticipating trends and providing solutions that meet the needs of hotel guests. The company's Internet, power, docking and multi-media products can be found in more than 4 million hotel rooms worldwide across all segments.

"With demand rising rapidly for more power outlets and mobile phone docking stations in guestrooms, we are continually adding the industry's best-of-breed audio and charging solutions to our product offering," said Neil Betterton, TeleAdapt's vice president of Global Product Development. "The Kube Audio Clock is a natural addition to our portfolio, as it provides hotel guests with easy access to mobile device charging and streaming audio at the nightstand. We're already off to a good start, with the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner becoming our first Kube Systems customer. The Kube Audio Clock is a nice addition to our portfolio."

Charging Made Easy

Available in black or white, the Kube Audio Clock features Bluetooth streaming, an intuitive alarm clock, and the ability to charge up to six mobile devices with an Apple® Lightning, Apple® 30-pin, and Micro-USB flip-out cable, two additional auto-sensing USB ports, and global standard Qi wireless charging is an option.

Unlike other in-room alarm clocks with charging capabilities, the Kube Audio Clock features a mobile Room Programmer launched via an Android App. The tool offers a GUI touchscreen experience, making it easy for hotel staff to program. The Kube also features a Bluetooth (BT) Clear Cache Interval setting that specifies how long a mobile device will remain in memory. This way a previous guest cannot pair to the new guest's clock.

Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems vice president, said he is thrilled that TeleAdapt is the company's newest reseller partner. He said TeleAdapt's 25 years' experience in the design, manufacture and supply of connectivity products, combined with its widespread installations in two- to seven-star hotels, will help Kube Systems' infiltrate new markets across the globe.

"Mobile devices are central to travelers' lives and keeping their personal devices charged is a must," Weinstein said. "TeleAdapt's market reach is enormous, and its reputation for providing guest-facing connectivity solutions is impeccable. We are thrilled that out of the gate TeleAdapt added a Ritz Carlton hotel to our growing list of satisfied customers, and we anticipate that they will significantly expand our market reach in the future."

For details on Kube Systems products, visit www.kubesystems.com. For more information on TeleAdapt's connectivity products for the hospitality industry please visit www.teleadapt.com.

About TeleAdapt

Founded in 1992 by current CEO Gordon Brown, TeleAdapt has over 20 years’ experience in the design, manufacture and supply of connectivity products to the hospitality industry. From initial focus towards supporting the business traveller struggling with dial-up modem connections, TeleAdapt has been at the vanguard of the introduction of high-speed Internet in hotels, providing in-room solutions to enhance guest connectivity. Today, TeleAdapt's Internet, power, docking and multi-media products can be found in over 4 million hotel rooms worldwide - from 2 to 7 star, from a small boutique to the largest hotels and the foremost hotel brands in the world.

Global Coverage

With operations in the UK, USA, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and Korea, and with an extensive reseller network, TeleAdapt's hospitality division is equipped to serve both global hospitality brands and local chains. TeleAdapt holds approved supplier status and Brand Standards for a variety of its products for most multinational hotel groups including Accor, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Jumeirah, MGM, Sands, Starwood, and Taj. TeleAdapt has strategic partnerships with major TV manufacturers and HSIA/VOD suppliers and was a founding member of HTNG.

Contact

Barb Worcester

PRpro

Phone: (440) 930-5770

Send Email