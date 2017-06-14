SnapShot, a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry, has seen significant growth since opening its doors in the US just six months ago. The company has signed several new partnerships with leading property management systems, including Cloudbeds, StayNTouch and Bay Lakes Information Systems. To support this growth, SnapShot has expanded its team in San Diego and has opened a second US-based office in New York, led by Clive Wood, the company's newly appointed Vice President of Business Development for the East Coast.

Wood, who serves on the board of directors for the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association (HEDNA), brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships to SnapShot in the United States. Previously, he led GTA's hotel connectivity and chain business from an operational and commercial perspective.

"I am very excited for SnapShot to take the next steps into the American market," said Wood. "We are currently at a turning point in hotel technology, where streamlining hotel operations is not just focus, but a necessity. I look forward to working with our partners to help their clients adopt fully integrated applications, leading to optimized operations and ultimately maximizing hotel performance," he continued.

"We are entering the golden age of hotel software where hoteliers have an opportunity to differentiate their offerings by assembling and integrating unique sets of applications," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder of mobile technology and PMS company, StayNTouch. "We are proud to partner with SnapShot, who is a foundational leader in this endeavor."

Today, with more than 3000 hotels on its platform, Berlin-based SnapShot has five commercial centers across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. In May 2017, SnapShot launched the SnapShot Marketplace, a fully-integrated ecosystem where hotels have access to applications designed specifically for the hospitality industry. Among these is SnapShot's flagship app, SnapShot Analytics, which provides an overview of PMS and performance data, Google Analytics, social media, OTA reviews and more on a single dashboard.

As part of its growing focus on the American market, SnapShot will be attending HITEC Toronto in June. To schedule an appointment with SnapShot at HITEC, follow this link.

To find out more about SnapShot, please visit www.snapshot.travel.

