Nude sculptures, pillow fights and afternoon tea - inside Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem - telegraph.co.uk

It is a strange juxtaposition. Up a dusty, unpaved road in the untouristy part of Bethlehem, stands a shiny new hotel that would look more at home in London’s Shoreditch or New York’s East Village. "The Walled Off Hotel" – a pun on the luxury Waldorf Astoria hotel chain – is the creation of Banksy, the artist best known for his street art and political statements. The supposed aim of this establishment, complete with jazzy, West End style lights? To educate visitors about the complex history and politics of Israel’s five-metre tall concrete wall, the West Bank barrier, which stands a few paces away.