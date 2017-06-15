Auberge Resorts Collection, owner and operator of award-winning boutique luxury resorts, residences and clubs, has been selected to manage the Commodore Perry Estate, a small luxury hotel to be developed on the historic "Commodore" Perry Estate in Central Austin. The property is being developed by an ownership team led by Austin-based developers Clark Lyda, The Marchbanks Company and Austin Pfiester. Woodbine Development Corporation is providing project management services. The project's creative team spearheading the redevelopment is comprised of internationally-renowned urbanist Stefanos Polyzoides of Moule & Polyzoides from Pasadena, California, and renowned interior designer Ken Fulkfrom San Francisco, collaborating with Austin-based Clayton & Little Architects and Ten Eyck Landscape Architects.

Plans call for the restoration of the historic landmark estate and the creation of an urban oasis on the property located in the heart of the city. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the estate is comprised of a 10,800-square-foot Italian Renaissance-style home and formal gardens enclosed within a 10-acre walled compound on the headwaters of Waller Creek. The new luxury hotel will encompass 53 guest rooms, flexible event space, and a destination restaurant featuring a culinary experience driven by locally sourced ingredients, including those sourced from the estate's own organic gardens. In addition to a small hotel, the development will offer new Auberge-branded residences as part of the second phase of construction, complete with access to signature hotel amenities and services.

"Auberge has an outstanding reputation for creating hotels that have extraordinary character," said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The Commodore Perry Estate offers an exceptional setting for Auberge's signature style of tailored luxury and unforgettable guest experiences. It will be an ideal complement to the other iconic properties in our collection."

"Auberge has been selected to be a steward of the next chapter in the property's history," said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection, and a former Austin resident. "As we have with the other historic hotels in our collection, we will honor the architectural heritage of the estate while infusing the unique character that defines Austin."

"Auberge Resorts Collection has a proven track record of creating and managing remarkable properties," said Clark Lyda, partner and developer. "We are pleased to have found an operator that shares both our vision for The Commodore Perry Estate and our commitment to ensuring its future as one of Austin's most cherished gathering places."

The Perry Mansion was designed in 1927 by prominent Dallas architect H.B. Thomson and features rich classical influences such as a grand central hall and loggia, carved limestone fireplaces, handcrafted plaster and ironwork, and expansive formal gardens, making it one of Austin's premier locations for gatherings such as weddings and social events. Located just north of the University of Texas campus and the new Dell Medical School, the hotel will be an urban retreat for locals and visitors alike.

The hotel will open in mid-2019. For more information, please visit www.aubergeresorts.com/perry-estate-austin.