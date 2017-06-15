Auberge Resorts to Operate The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin TX
"Auberge has an outstanding reputation for creating hotels that have extraordinary character," said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The Commodore Perry Estate offers an exceptional setting for Auberge's signature style of tailored luxury and unforgettable guest experiences. It will be an ideal complement to the other iconic properties in our collection."
"Auberge has been selected to be a steward of the next chapter in the property's history," said Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection, and a former Austin resident. "As we have with the other historic hotels in our collection, we will honor the architectural heritage of the estate while infusing the unique character that defines Austin."
"Auberge Resorts Collection has a proven track record of creating and managing remarkable properties," said Clark Lyda, partner and developer. "We are pleased to have found an operator that shares both our vision for The Commodore Perry Estate and our commitment to ensuring its future as one of Austin's most cherished gathering places."
The Perry Mansion was designed in 1927 by prominent Dallas architect H.B. Thomson and features rich classical influences such as a grand central hall and loggia, carved limestone fireplaces, handcrafted plaster and ironwork, and expansive formal gardens, making it one of Austin's premier locations for gatherings such as weddings and social events. Located just north of the University of Texas campus and the new Dell Medical School, the hotel will be an urban retreat for locals and visitors alike.
The hotel will open in mid-2019. For more information, please visit www.aubergeresorts.com/perry-estate-austin.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs under two distinct brands: Auberge Hotels and Resorts, timeless luxury properties acclaimed for their intimate, understated elegance, and VieVage Hotels and Resorts, a new lifestyle brand that brings together contemporary themes of design, community and wellness in a fresh, active and social environment. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil and Calistoga Ranch, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; The Auberge Residences at Element 52, Telluride, Colo.; Pronghorn Resort, Bend, Ore.; VieVage, Napa Valley; VieVage, Los Cabos; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale, with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter at @AubergeResorts.