Free ebooks and courses for hotel schools are only some of the benefits of becoming a member of EUHOFA, networking, grants to support wider inter-school projects, preferential fees for accreditation and the annual congress are some of the others.

The International Association of Hotel Schools (EUHOFA) is one of the most prestigious and oldest associations of hotel schools in the world, with the aim and vision of contributing to the professional education and training of the hospitality industry through promoting new developments and ideas in education and training and examples of best practice. The association has over 200 members in some 30 countries ranging from Finland to New Zealand via Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and Australasia. The membership includes internationally renowned hotel schools that offer education and training at vocational and university levels.

The association holds an annual congress, that for 2017 is being hosted by the Fondazione Campus, in Lucca, Tuscany, Italy from November 7-12. This congress with the title "The Emotion of Tuscan Hospitality" will be held at the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort and Spa Hotel. As with all congresses this will provide the opportunity for networking, developing closer cooperation between members, enjoying and learning from a high quality academic programme as well as enjoying the experiences of Tuscan hospitality.

EUHOFA has been working in close cooperation with number of international hotel and hospitality organisations to bring specific benefits in support of their members pursuit of excellence in education and training. These organisations include The American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute, eHotelier, the number one ranked International hospitality web portal, HOSCO, one of the world's leading organisations for bringing together and creating networking and contact opportunities for employers and employees, and the Institute of Hospitality, the internationally recognised professional body for hospitality managers.

These prestigious organisations are providing significant benefits to members that include access to free e-books from the catalogues of both AHLEI and eHotelier, up to 30% discounts on annual membership (HOSCO) and significant discounts for the professional accreditation and endorsement services of the Institute of Hospitality.

The hospitality industry is recognised as being one of the fastest growing industries in the world, where the demand for professional skilled staff is increasing almost exponentially and the need for excellence in education and training has never been more in evidence. EUHOFA provides the contacts, the networking and the opportunities for hotel schools across the world to be able to work in developing the very best of hospitality education and training.

For further information see www.euhofa.xyz.