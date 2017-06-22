New Data Reveals Overwhelming Majority of Americans Believe Short-Term Rentals Should be Regulated
Poll shows 91% of Americans agree short-term rental sites should be required to follow local and community zoning, health, and safety rules
A new poll out today discovered that most Americans believe that people and companies who use short-term rental websites like Airbnb and VRBO to rent out apartments on a short-term basis should be subject to the same basic zoning, health, and fire safety regulations that are complied with by all lodging businesses.
Key findings of the poll:
- 91% of Americans agree that individuals and companies using short-term rental sites to run a business should be required to follow local and community zoning, health and safety rules.
- 87% agreed they should be subject to the same safety and fire regulations as hotels.
- 85% agreed these commercial operators should be required to register with the city and pay taxes.
- Nearly three-quarters (71%) said that commercial operators should be required to provide access for the disabled in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"The results of today's poll illustrate what we are seeing in communities across the country: Americans believe that short-term rental websites like Airbnb should have to play by the same rules as other lodging businesses. Communities that have been affected by unfettered shortterm rentals know that they disrupt the safety, cohesion, character, and affordability of neighborhoods. As rents soar, these commercial operators profiteer off of the suffering of 2 working- and middle-class families pushed out of their homes," said Lauren Windsor, Executive Director of American Family Voices.
"With the United States Conference of Mayors gathering this week for their annual meeting in Miami Beach, we hope our policy makers take note: American families want their homes and neighborhoods back, and are demanding common-sense regulation of short-term rentals."
The poll was commissioned by AirbnbWATCH and conducted by Axis Research between June 14 and June 18, 2017. The online survey collected responses from 1,000 adults (18+ years old) in the United States.
Contact
Lauren Windsor
Phone: 202-393-4352
Send Email
About AirbnbWATCH
AirbnbWATCH is a project of American Family Voices, bringing together a collection of organizations dedicated to a common goal: protecting travelers and communities by exposing commercial operators who use sites like Airbnb to run illegal hotels in residential properties under the radar, and by ensuring that all lodging businesses play by the same rules.
The problem: Commercial landlords are increasingly using short-term rental sites like Airbnb to rent out multiple residential properties year-round, just like a hotel, while avoiding regulation and taxes. And while this may drive huge revenues for companies like Airbnb, unregulated hotels operated in residential properties are disruptive to communities and pose serious safety concerns for guests and neighbors.
The solution: We are urging state and local governments to protect communities and to ensure a fair travel marketplace by closing the "illegal hotel loophole," so that all lodging businesses are playing by the same rules.