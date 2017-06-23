New York, New York – Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and technology solutions for the hospitality industry, continues to push the envelope on guestroom entertainment innovation with BeyondTV. This proprietary platform goes above and beyond conventional guest room entertainment solutions by offering a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive solution designed to fully address the latest trends and demands in casting, streaming and communication technology. There are several exciting new features in the latest BeyondTV platform including the ability to cast 1000's of Apps, Amazon Music Integration, an updated user Interface, Hollywood movies, seamless free-to-guest programming, integration with almost any TV and Amazon Alexa integration!

Just like in your home, Alexa responds to your every command enabling you to access hotel amenities, select movies, select television channels, turn the TV on and off, select music, order room service, control lighting and much more…

"HIS has striven to go beyond offering a solution that merely serves to cater to a particular trend at a particular time; instead focusing efforts on providing hoteliers with the ability to deliver a complete guestroom entertainment system bringing a home away from home experience" said Gary Patrick, CEO of Hotel Internet Services.

"Our goal with BeyondTV remains one of providing a platform that is affordable and that is capable of evolving to meet changing guest and property needs. Now with the integration of Amazon Alexa, we provide hoteliers and guests with the most advanced artificial intelligence designed to enhance the guest experience."

A special short video on these new features and enhancements we will be shown at HITEC booth #1801 this year (http://www.hotelwifi.com/beyondtvdemo).

For more information about the full range of technology solutions available from Hotel Internet Services, please contact Gary Patrick at 866-265-7575 Ext. 705 or email gary@hotelwifi.com.

About Hotel Internet Services, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Hotel Internet Services, Inc. (HIS) is a full solution provider for secure wired and wireless Internet services, IPTV VOD Systems, BeyondTV Wireless Streaming Player, and convention services, all supported with 24x7 guest service monitoring and support. HIS provides equipment and services to casinos, hotels, resorts, military and student housing, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial venues.

HIS has deployed numerous small to large-scale facility-wide wired, wireless, and in-room entertainment solutions across the U.S. They currently maintain hundreds of properties with over 150,000 guest rooms. Based in Clearwater, Florida, HIS maintains three offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.hotelwifi.com.

