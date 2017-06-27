Foxboro, Mass. and Youngstown, Ohio – Blueport Wireless and Broadband Hospitality (BBH), both leading providers of network solutions and technology-enabled services for the hospitality industry, today announced their merger. The new company, BBH Blueport, will establish a sophisticated suite of end-to-end technology solutions and support capabilities, while unlocking better tools for hoteliers to enhance guest service and reduce costs.

Over the past two decades, Blueport Wireless and Broadband Hospitality have delivered a full spectrum of connectivity and entertainment solutions to hoteliers and their guests. These core technologies include in-room entertainment, premise wiring, guest networking, fiber optic bandwidth, DAS design and implementation, phone systems, commercial sound, and interior/exterior surveillance. These custom-designed solutions are engineered to strict industry standards and implement best-in-class equipment to ensure reliability and performance.

"This transaction creates significant opportunities for our respective employees, customers and those seeking powerful hospitality technology to accelerate guest satisfaction," said Broadband Hospitality CEO and Founder, Vince Lucci. "Blueport Wireless and Broadband Hospitality share similar cultures and a unique alignment in business ethics with unwavering dedication to customer service. We are excited to celebrate this milestone."

"Our industry continues to experience dynamic shifts in guest connectivity and entertainment – requiring technology suppliers to exercise foresight and agility," stated Blueport President and Co-Founder, Ed Neipris. "Together, our complementary strengths present substantial synergies to drive development and integration capabilities, which will result in refined hospitality innovations."

Both companies are Marriott GPNS certified and manage a wide array of hotel brands with a combined footprint in excess of 200,000 rooms throughout the U.S. and Canada. For the time being, each team will continue to operate from its existing facilities as they build a strong organization to leverage their valuable assets. Jason Yu, COO of Broadband Hospitality, will spearhead the transition.

To learn more, visit Blueport's booth #844 at HITEC, June 27-29 in Toronto.

About Blueport Wireless

Founded in 2003, Blueport provides hospitality-focused technology that reduces costs while delivering the power of engagement to connect, entertain and safeguard hotel guests. Solutions include premise wiring and guest networking, telephone and sound systems, guest entertainment systems, and interior/exterior surveillance. These custom-designed solutions are engineered to strict industry standards and implement best-in-class equipment to ensure reliability and performance. Blueport's domestic-based network operation centers provide 24/7 multi-lingual support for both hotels and their guests. Visit blueportwireless.com.

About Broadband Hospitality

Broadband Hospitality sells, installs and supports hospitality wired and wireless internet systems, internet bandwidth and free-to-guest, high-definition television programming to hotels and resorts throughout the United States. Broadband Hospitality is a GPNS-certified provider to Marriott International and a preferred provider of Internet & television to WoodSpring Hotels. The company's 24/7, US-based help desk is operated out of their corporate headquarters in Youngstown, Ohio. Visit broadbandhospitality.com.

