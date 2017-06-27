ADB Reveals vuTyme ‘Lite’ for Economy Hotels at HITEC
- ADB's popular vuTyme in-room entertainment solution is now available in a "Lite" version for economy properties where a lower TCO is a must
- Visit ADB in at HITEC June 26 to 29 in Booth #337 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
"vuTyme Lite was designed to address hotel market segments that have been neglected by higher-end solution developers," said Chris Dinallo, ADB chief technology officer and general manager, Americas Business TV. "Until now, economy properties have been caught in the middle, having to purchase more than their guests' need or alternatively choosing a basic free-to-air subpar service reducing guests' satisfaction. This stops today with the introduction of vuTyme Lite.
"Hoteliers looking for an iTV solution that is high quality, easy to use, and offers a frictionless experience should visit ADB at HITEC," Dinallo said. "Like our 4th generation solution vuTyme, vuTyme Lite operates in the cloud, requiring no hotel head-end equipment – just a compact set-back box discretely mounted behind the TV."
Longevity + Experience
For 20+ years, ADB has been offering the best and most useful interactive TV features for its customers. As the provider of 100 million at-home television set-top boxes and broadband gateway systems around the world, ADB is intimately familiar with what guests have, what they use, how they use it, and what they want. This gives ADB the technical and behavioral experience that no other supplier has when designing, developing and deploying the next generation of iTV for hotels.
vuTyme delivers a complete set of in-room services, including live TV, Video on Demand, Pay-per-view, concierge, local channel, digital signage and targeted advertisements. It also provides Searchable Interactive Program Guide, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward Live TV, and other guest-friendly features.
About ADB Business TV
ADB's Business TV solutions are built on 20 years of continuous development and innovation, delivering advanced TV solutions for businesses across cable, satellite, IPTV and now over-the-top (OTT) services. We provide solutions that meet today"s complex hospitality TV demands, marrying global TV, interactive media, and IP connectivity to enable a better in-room customer experience.
ADB's hospitality solution is one of the top five most deployed hospitality interactive TV solutions globally and the second most deployed platform in the US. Our technologies power TV content and services delivery in over 250,000 US guestrooms, across the industry"s leading brands.
ADB is Connecting Lives and Connecting Worlds with innovative software solutions and managed services for business TV, personal TV, broadband and the Internet of Things (IoT). We understand how multimedia convergence is changing consumer consumption and driving demand for powerful, flexible and cost-effective connectivity and services.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices throughout Europe, Asia and North America, ADB has deployed more than 100 million devices worldwide. We have a passionate and dedicated team of about 600 people, including a 350-strong engineering team.