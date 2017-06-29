CanadaStays today announces it has partnered with the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, to provide more property owners access to Canada's vacation rental market. The partnership sees CanadaStays integrated as one of the more than 350 distribution channels available to SiteMinder's 26,000 customers that are looking for greater visibility online through the world's top accommodation booking sites.

As Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace, CanadaStays offers both domestic and international travelers the ability to choose between thousands of unique vacation rental properties across Canada, the USA, the Caribbean and Latin America. Properties listed on the platform benefit from added exposure through a partner distribution network that includes HomeAway, VRBO, Tripping and travelalerts.ca.

"We're very happy to announce this new partnership with SiteMinder," says Mark Bordo, Founder and CEO at CanadaStays. "With this integration, we're able to give thousands of property owners using SiteMinder's platform direct access to the millions of travelers who visit CanadaStays every year, while growing the number of vacation rental options available to our travelers."

SiteMinder is the renowned market leader for accommodation providers looking to streamline the way they manage their availability, rates and inventory online. Over the past year, the reach provided by SiteMinder distribution network has led the company's customers to generate US$16 billion in revenue from more than 43.5 million reservations.

Fig Cakar, Managing Director – the Americas at SiteMinder, says, "Owners of vacation rentals have long been challenged with gaining the same connectivity that owners of more traditional forms of accommodation have had access to. Consumer preferences have clearly shifted, and integration partnerships such as SiteMinder's with CanadaStays are crucial for property owners to navigate through the complexities of online bookings, to ensure their listings on booking sites are continuously up-to-date, and to ultimately secure the modern traveler and guest."

About SiteMinder

As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major global distribution systems. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.

For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.

About CanadaStays

Founded in 2008 in Toronto, Ontario, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace with a wide range of vacation rental properties including cottages, cabins, chalets and condos. CanadaStays also offers travelers unique vacation rental properties in the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and South and Central America. With an easy-to-use backend system and a strong distribution network, CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple and effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of people, while providing travelers with unique accommodation options in destinations where they travel to most.

Visit www.canadastays.com to learn more.

