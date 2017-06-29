Madrid – Indra, one of the world's leading global consulting and technology companies, has replatformed its Travel Management Suite (TMS) onto SAP's leading-edge cloud platform S/4HANA. It allows operating as a real-time enterprise with a single view of each guest. TMS will provide global, multi-property enterprises a single source of truth and visibility. SAP S/4HANA is an in-memory, fast relational database management system and it provides a platform that enables accelerated innovation and predictive experiences for hospitality.

SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent ERP suite designed specifically for in-memory computing. It is the digital core that connects a hotel enterprise with customers, business networks, the Internet of things, big data, and more. Through this migration, Indra is capable of enabling the world's largest and most complex hotel enterprises to take control and run a live business with Indra's TMS solutions on SAP S/4HANA.

With SAP S/4Hana, Indra will offer hotel enterprises the ability to:

Make data driven decisions that will drive revenue and profitability growth

Receive real-time enterprise data about each hotel

Rethink their entire business

Rethink their common operation processes

Obtain a full view of the customer from campaigns, shopping, booking, on-property, invoicing etc.

Change operations and accounting processes to gain new efficiencies

Act on real time data and provide new personalized guest experiences

"For the last three years we have been introducing Indra as an enterprise platform to support the global technology needs of hotel companies– from property and back office to corporate solutions," said Bernardette Orallo, Global Head of Travel & Tourism at Indra: "With a single platform on which to run all PMS, CRS-Reservations, Events, Loyalty, SPA, Connectivity to OTA's and GDSs, Business Intelligence, CRM and other core property solutions, hotel enterprises have been able to attain a 'single view of the guest".

"Until now, hoteliers have never truly experienced the power of operating with a digital core," Orallo said, stressing that "think of SAP S/4HANA as the nerve center of your entire business. It consolidates internal and external elements into a single, living structure that goes beyond traditional ERP software. By connecting all your processes, you gain live information and insights, and seamlessly integrates your enterprise with the digital world at large".

In addition, "this is not just a technology upgrade. We are delivering all of our applications on top of a digital platform. Data is at the center of this platform and all applications – ours or those from a third party. With Indra now running on S/4HANA, we will help transform hotel enterprises become data-driven businesses while giving them one of the fastest databases in the world", concluded Travel &Tourism division's Head.

Paul Pessutti, Global Head of Travel & Transportation @SAP, said: "We continue to partner very closely with Indra to bring world-class solutions to the hospitality industry. Our technology roadmaps are closely aligned and it is our mutual goal to help hoteliers reduce the complexity, and deliver a superior customer experience that meets the unique needs of the hospitality industry".

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 291,000 customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com. - See more by clicking here.

Contact

Barb Worcester

PR Pro

Send Email