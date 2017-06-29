Indra To Replatform Its Leading TMS Solutions For Hotels Onto Sap S/4 Hana
Indra, together with SAP, is capable of enabling the world’s largest and most complex hotel enterprises to take control and run a live business with its TMS solutions
With SAP S/4Hana, Indra will offer hotel enterprises the ability to:
- Make data driven decisions that will drive revenue and profitability growth
- Receive real-time enterprise data about each hotel
- Rethink their entire business
- Rethink their common operation processes
- Obtain a full view of the customer from campaigns, shopping, booking, on-property, invoicing etc.
- Change operations and accounting processes to gain new efficiencies
- Act on real time data and provide new personalized guest experiences
"For the last three years we have been introducing Indra as an enterprise platform to support the global technology needs of hotel companies– from property and back office to corporate solutions," said Bernardette Orallo, Global Head of Travel & Tourism at Indra: "With a single platform on which to run all PMS, CRS-Reservations, Events, Loyalty, SPA, Connectivity to OTA's and GDSs, Business Intelligence, CRM and other core property solutions, hotel enterprises have been able to attain a 'single view of the guest".
"Until now, hoteliers have never truly experienced the power of operating with a digital core," Orallo said, stressing that "think of SAP S/4HANA as the nerve center of your entire business. It consolidates internal and external elements into a single, living structure that goes beyond traditional ERP software. By connecting all your processes, you gain live information and insights, and seamlessly integrates your enterprise with the digital world at large".
In addition, "this is not just a technology upgrade. We are delivering all of our applications on top of a digital platform. Data is at the center of this platform and all applications – ours or those from a third party. With Indra now running on S/4HANA, we will help transform hotel enterprises become data-driven businesses while giving them one of the fastest databases in the world", concluded Travel &Tourism division's Head.
Paul Pessutti, Global Head of Travel & Transportation @SAP, said: "We continue to partner very closely with Indra to bring world-class solutions to the hospitality industry. Our technology roadmaps are closely aligned and it is our mutual goal to help hoteliers reduce the complexity, and deliver a superior customer experience that meets the unique needs of the hospitality industry".
About SAP
As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 291,000 customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com. - See more by clicking here.
About Indra Company
Indra is one of the world's largest consultancy and technology multinationals, a leader in Europe and Latin America and is expanding in other emerging economies, with sales approaching €3,000 million, it employs 42,000 professional and has customers in 128 countries. At the core of Indra"s hospitality practice is its Travel Management Suite (TMS), built on the world-leading SAP technology platform. The TMS services all the business needs of a hotel chain or management company in one comprehensive system, hosted in the cloud or on-premise. It offers unsurpassed functionality for any business area, and it is open, configurable, scalable and modular. Hotels can start with any of the TMS modules and add-on as needed in the future, providing a more custom approach to enterprise management. Indra's "TMS for Hotels" suite provides modules for property management, events (sales & catering), point of sale, loyalty, spa, restaurant, purchasing, finance, etc. These modules can be added over time at the customer's convenience, leveraging the platform and implementation in place. For more information on Indra's hospitality practice, contact Connie Rheams at (214) 554-3851 or email her at crheams@indracompany.com.
