Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced they are the chosen strategic partner with TIME Hotels, in a project that will see the implementation of property management, point of sale and online check-in systems. The scope of the implementation includes seven new properties across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

TIME Hotels was founded in Dubai in the year 2012. Through its superb collection of hotels, serviced apartments and residences, TIME brings a refreshing approach to the standard upscale lodging experience with energetic, hands-on leadership and proactive but always respectful service. With seven properties in Dubai and Sharjah already in operation and further international expansions on the horizon, TIME Hotels will continue to be the first provider of modern short and long-term hotels, hotel apartments and residences blended with the famous Middle Eastern hospitality.

protel SPE/MPE is an on-premise or hosted property management system for independent and group hotels, serviced apartments and other accommodation businesses. It is internationally proven, feature rich and trusted worldwide. It seamlessly connects to all major hotel systems to empower staff, increase profits and support the growing needs of a hotel business.

xnPOS is an enterprise, full-service, cloud-hosted point of sale solution that enables single and multi-property hotel and food service outlets reduce operational complexity and provide a faster, more efficient service.

Neorcha's myCheckin transforms the guest experience at check-in and increases guest satisfaction. It reduces or eliminates waiting times, as there is no need to wait in line for a receptionist. It enables employees to step out from behind the reception desk to welcome guests and make them feel special.

Joseph Fayad, Corporate Director – IT at TIME Hotels said: "Excellent customer service, quality and value for money are at the forefront of TIME Hotels' strategy. This partnership will support our strategy, from the minute guests check in to the time they leave our hotel. It will make our operation even more efficient, allowing us to focus more on guests demands, ensuring their requirements are not only met, but exceeded."

Emmanuel Clavé, VP Gulf Countries and India, Xn protel Systems comments: "Working together in partnership with TIME Hotels will see the delivery of open and scalable systems that will support the needs of the growing business and provide guests with a high standard of service."

