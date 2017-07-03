TIME Hotels chooses Xn protel as its strategic partner for its PMS, POS and Online Check-in technologies
TIME Hotels is implementing protel PMS, xnPOS and Neorcha myCheckin. Starting with Time Beach Villa in Jeddah in Q3 2017, followed by seven more new properties in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced they are the chosen strategic partner with TIME Hotels, in a project that will see the implementation of property management, point of sale and online check-in systems. The scope of the implementation includes seven new properties across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
protel SPE/MPE is an on-premise or hosted property management system for independent and group hotels, serviced apartments and other accommodation businesses. It is internationally proven, feature rich and trusted worldwide. It seamlessly connects to all major hotel systems to empower staff, increase profits and support the growing needs of a hotel business.
xnPOS is an enterprise, full-service, cloud-hosted point of sale solution that enables single and multi-property hotel and food service outlets reduce operational complexity and provide a faster, more efficient service.
Neorcha's myCheckin transforms the guest experience at check-in and increases guest satisfaction. It reduces or eliminates waiting times, as there is no need to wait in line for a receptionist. It enables employees to step out from behind the reception desk to welcome guests and make them feel special.
Joseph Fayad, Corporate Director – IT at TIME Hotels said: "Excellent customer service, quality and value for money are at the forefront of TIME Hotels' strategy. This partnership will support our strategy, from the minute guests check in to the time they leave our hotel. It will make our operation even more efficient, allowing us to focus more on guests demands, ensuring their requirements are not only met, but exceeded."
Emmanuel Clavé, VP Gulf Countries and India, Xn protel Systems comments: "Working together in partnership with TIME Hotels will see the delivery of open and scalable systems that will support the needs of the growing business and provide guests with a high standard of service."
About TIME Hotels
highly functional, cloud-native and open systems provide the latest technology and flexibility. They help world-class hospitality companies in over 50 countries to optimize revenue generation, simplify service operations and enhance the quality of guest communications.
Xn protel Systems is a global hospitality management software company specializing in property management, central reservations, point of sale and activity management solutions. Our business-critical,
We are committed to:
Creating open systems. Working closely with our customers and partners we adopt industry standard protocols to break down traditional integration barriers. Creating truly open, flexible solutions that support guests" growing appetite to be more in control of their stay.
Developing cloud-native products. Our newest technologies are born in the cloud. That means our customers benefit from the latest innovations, can take full advantage of mobile and achieve a lower cost of ownership.
Being easy to do business with. We understand the frustration that comes with unresponsive and inflexible suppliers. We"re not like that. And we don"t take our customers for granted. A customer-centric approach is in our DNA, from preparing quotations through to resolving support calls.
Our next generation, global solutions are backed by outstanding customer service and support. Our dedicated team of highly experienced hotel, hospitality and technology experts work hard to understand customers" needs and the issues they face. Located across our extensive network of offices, our specialists provide the best advice, solutions and support to make sure customers meet the needs of local markets and achieve their business goals.
The Company was formed in the UK in 2002, as Xn Hotel Systems. It was then renamed in 2015 as Xn protel Systems when protel hotelsoftware became a shareholder.
Visit www.xnprotel.com for more information