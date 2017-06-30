Despite the increased entertainment options customers have through technology, television is still a primary entertainment technology during a hotel stay. The 2017 Travel Intentions Survey from The Hotel Association of Canada found that 53 per cent of travellers rated premium HD TV services as important to their hotel stay. Clearly guests see the importance of quality in-room TV and hold high expectations for the hotel they choose to provide a quality product.

The responsibility rests on the hotel --- the better your TV offering, the happier your guests will be.

At home, consumers likely have access to all kinds of TV entertainment options – from cable TV to Netflix, CraveTV and other on-demand services, so the hotel experience needs to compete with the myriad of choices available at home. A standard cable line-up will simply not meet growing guest demands. Hospitality solution providers like TELUS have advanced capabilities that meet the needs of hoteliers and are sure to delight guests. Here are 5 tips to help ensure you are getting the most out of your television entertainment.