The Ascott Limited is one of the world's leading providers of serviced residences. Operating over 208 properties internationally with over 23,000 guest rooms and apartments in their service, Ascott offers guests the best of both worlds; home and hotel. Serviced apartments and aparthotels are on the rise, especially with the millennial generation, business travelers and digital nomads, who want the privacy and autonomy of an apartment but with the luxury of a variety of services such as a concierge, laundry and maid service, which take the chore out of everyday living.

Ascott's properties appear under a number of brand guises in the 60 countries in which they operate, mostly located in the Asia Pacific, European and Gulf markets. Ascott The Residence is geared specifically towards business travelers who seek refinement and luxury in their lodgings coupled with unimposing service. 12 4-star residences are located in key cities across Asia and Europe, including Dubai and Jakarta. Citadines Apart'hotels is one of Ascott's primary brands, appealing to energetic and experienced travelers who are looking for convenience and somewhere to relax after a long day. Citadines has a modern flair and in May of this year Ascott announced plans to debut the brand in a stunning 125-room New York property on the legendary Fifth Avenue. This will be the brand's first residence in the US.

Ascott's Lyf brand is the newest and most innovative of the group's offerings. Aimed at younger travelers, millennials in particular, Lyf strives to create an environment where creativity and collaboration can thrive. These boutique residences will have a focus on design and will cultivate co-living experiences for their guests. TOPHOTELNEWS recently reported that Ascott signed a major deal in China and Singapore for the management of its first three Lyf properties.

