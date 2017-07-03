The world's 5th largest hotel group announces the launch of its new 100% digital client experience enabling guests to check-in, open their room using a mobile key, check-out and pay for their stay.

It is the very first group in the industry to offer this service for all its hotels regardless of brand, from budget to 5-star hotels.

This exclusive innovation meets new consumer demand for a more seamless stay and a new kind of experience. After booking online–anywhere, anytime–clients can now skip check-in and go straight to their room, open the door with their smartphone and take full advantage of their stay until check-out. This system is the latest move in Louvre Hotels Group's continuing drive to digitalise its guest experience.

"Digitalisation is a way for us to focus on our core profession: hospitality. As a hotel company, we have to rethink the entire client experience value chain. This innovation enables us to reduce the "disturbance zones" related to the arrival and departure stages. As for our employees, they can devote more time welcoming clients and making their stay in one of our hotels even more agreeable." Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO Louvre Hotels Group.

This innovation integrates three strong trends:

Clients want simplified booking and payment processes

Seamless check-in and check-out service is a key criteria for client satisfaction

New generations are looking for a human experience with hotel staff as opposed to strictly administrative exchanges.

After a positive test phase in two Première Classe and Golden Tulip brand hotels, the measure will be extended to some thirty hotels of all different brands, before being gradually rolled out across the Group's entire network.

"By offering this high-end service, even in budget hotels, Louvre Hotels Group participates in renewing hotel standards and providing a concrete response to changes in consumer modes generated by a native digital population and by codes established by tourism industry newcomers." Françoise Houdebine, VP Marketing Louvre Hotels Group.

To take advantage of this service, clients must select this option when booking online. They then download the HotelForYou application and are ready for their 100% digital experience. By improving its HotelForYou services–the hotel industry's first mobile app– Louvre Hotels Group positions itself once more as a pioneer in terms of digital innovation.