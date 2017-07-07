ALHI Hosts 65 Senior-Level Women In The Meetings & Hospitality Industries at Its 12th Annual Executive Women in Leadership Conference
Participants are shown here, with conference chairperson Victoria Hettleman, ALHI Senior Vice President of Sales, pictured in the front row, second from the left (in the pink shirt and white pants); and conference co-chairperson Amber Voelker, ALHI Regional Vice President for the West, shown in the second row (standing, sixth from the right, in the orange top). Also pictured is ALHI Executive Vice President Ashly Balding, shown in the front row (seated sixth from the left, in the blue top). The event was co-hosted by Delta Air Lines and Hotel del Coronado.
Also pictured in the last row (far left) is Cheryl Ferguson, Director of Sales at Hotel del Coronado. Also shown, from Delta Air Lines, are: Gerry Kingston (back row, in the middle, in orange top), Manager of Meeting, Events & Incentive Sales; and Director of Specialty Sales Norma Dean (front row, third from left, in the pink top and blue pants).
Majestically set on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, Hotel del Coronado provides panoramic views and offers 679 guest roo ms and suites, 65,000 square feet of meeting space, a world-class spa, a full-service recreation department, nine restaurants and bars, and a 24-hour fitness center. The resort is just across the bay from downtown San Diego, and only 15 minutes from San Diego International Airport.
ALHI provides one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no c ost to accounts.
For more information, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office, or call the "ALHI Group Desk" toll-free in the U.S. at 866-303-ALHI (2544), and visit alhi.com .
Contact
Karen Lamonica
PR Contact
Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208
Send Email
About ALHI, with 250 Hotels & Resorts + Alliance Members
ALHI (alhi.com), established in 1986, is the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the meetings and incentive marketplace, providing one-call local access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level hotels and resorts, collectively comprising 138,500 rooms and more than 10 million square feet of meeting space. ALHI"s distinguished portfolio features city center business hotels, exquisite resorts, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels and boutique hotels. ALHI"s portfolio also features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meeting & incentive programs,and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meeting & incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide. ALHI, hired and authorized by member properties, assists meeting professionals, incentive specialists, association executives, and business executives with their meetings, conventions and incentive programs in 63 countries at no cost to the accounts.