Press Release

ALHI Hosts 65 Senior-Level Women In The Meetings & Hospitality Industries at Its 12th Annual Executive Women in Leadership Conference

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, held its 12th Annual "Executive Women in Leadership Conference" from June 8-10, 2017. The conference, hosted at the iconic Hotel del Coronado in Coronado/San Diego, California, brought together 65 senior-level women executives from the hospitality and meetings industries, including meeting professionals and hotel executives.

Participants are shown here, with conference chairperson Victoria Hettleman, ALHI Senior Vice President of Sales, pictured in the front row, second from the left (in the pink shirt and white pants); and conference co-chairperson Amber Voelker, ALHI Regional Vice President for the West, shown in the second row (standing, sixth from the right, in the orange top). Also pictured is ALHI Executive Vice President Ashly Balding, shown in the front row (seated sixth from the left, in the blue top). The event was co-hosted by Delta Air Lines and Hotel del Coronado.

Also pictured in the last row (far left) is Cheryl Ferguson, Director of Sales at Hotel del Coronado. Also shown, from Delta Air Lines, are: Gerry Kingston (back row, in the middle, in orange top), Manager of Meeting, Events & Incentive Sales; and Director of Specialty Sales Norma Dean (front row, third from left, in the pink top and blue pants).

Majestically set on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, Hotel del Coronado provides panoramic views and offers 679 guest roo ms and suites, 65,000 square feet of meeting space, a world-class spa, a full-service recreation department, nine restaurants and bars, and a 24-hour fitness center. The resort is just across the bay from downtown San Diego, and only 15 minutes from San Diego International Airport.

ALHI provides one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no c ost to accounts.

