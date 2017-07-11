Noble Investment Group Acquires Dual-branded Aloft Arundel Mills and Element Arundel Mills
The hotels are adjacent to Arundel Mills, the largest upscale retail center in the state of Maryland, and Maryland Live! Casino, one of the largest casino destinations in the United States with more than 260,000 square feet of gaming space. A prominent corporate center, the area is home to companies such as General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman, Siemens, CSC, Aerotek and Booz Allen Hamilton.
"The Arundel Mills/BWI market has continued expand with a consistent demand base anchored by defense and government related businesses," said Noble principal, Ben Brunt. "The Aloft and Element acquisition provides Noble the opportunity to acquire an institutional quality, dual-branded hotel, at a significant discount to replacement cost; and at a time when these exciting brands are also set to benefit from joining the Marriott reservation system."
The Aloft Arundel Mills features 142 guestrooms with amenities such as a 24-hour business center and fitness center, an indoor pool, a self-service car wash and hotel-wide complimentary high-speed wireless internet access. The Re:Mix(SM)lounge is stocked with games, TV's and a pool table and connects with the W XYZ® bar, open in the evenings. The hotel offers Camp Aloft for kids ages 2-12, providing child-size mattresses, a goodie bag upon arrival, games and kid-friendly food options. The hotel is also pet-friendly with the arf (SM) pet program featuring a special bed, bowl, and a doggie bag full of treats and toys.
The Element Arundel Mills features 147 studios and suites, which come with fully-equipped kitchens with a full-sized refrigerator, range top, microwave, and coffee maker. The hotel offers a 24-hour business center and fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor patio with self-service grill, 24-hour laundry room, and complimentary internet access throughout the hotel. Guest can enjoy a complimentary daily hot breakfast with a variety of healthy options at Rise: Breakfast Bar, as well as a complimentary evening social Monday – Thursday. The pet-friendly hotel also offers an in-room dog bed and water bowl, an extensive walking area and free treats and toys.
For more information or to make reservations at Aloft Arundel Mills, please visit aloftarundelmills.com or call 443-577-0077. For more information or to make reservations at Element Arundel Mills, please visit elementarundelmills.com or call 443-577-0050.
About Noble House Hotels & Resorts
A privately held company for more than 30 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by owner Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, transitioning in 1994 to a hotel ownership management company. Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., the corporation owns and manages an upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating properties spanning the U.S. From luxury resorts in Seattle, Wash. to Jackson Hole, Wyo. and the Florida Keys, each property maximizes and showcases its physical setting. Noble House is continuously growing, operating 45 hotel restaurants, bars and lounges, showcasing local culture and inspiration from local surroundings. With a philosophy that emphasizes "location, distinction and soul," Noble House Hotels & Resorts exemplifies individuality, dedicating itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that contribute to their communities, staying true to local history, culture and ambiance.
