VANCOUVER – RoomKeyPMS has integrated with Cendyn to provide hotels with marketing automation and guest intelligence for multi-property and multi-brand implementations. RoomKeyPMS has previously offered integration with Cendyn's Guestfolio Customer Relationship Management (CRM) product, but this latest integration includes Cendyn's eInsight CRM.

Cendyn eInsight is a cloud-based CRM tool that provides hoteliers with unmatched insights for personalization. With this integration, hoteliers have access to enhanced guest profiles, highly targeted multi-channel communications and robust analytics that are designed to increase engagement and loyalty in new and returning guests. For instance, loyalty membership is now tracked within RoomKeyPMS to allow for automated loyalty welcome letters.

Relevant data on guest profiles, reservations and loyalty membership can also be shared between the RoomKey and Cendyn systems to better serve the needs of their clients. This will allow both RoomKeyPMS and Cendyn's main users to improve campaign conversion, guest satisfaction and customer retention at their properties. In 2016, Cendyn's top 25 customers saw an average of a 33:1 ROI when using their products.

The new integration services large chain hotels with enterprise capabilities and access to consolidated data. It offers hoteliers insights into guest reservations, room stays and inquiries leading to measurable impact and revenue growth.

"We're delighted to add RoomKeyPMS to our integration portfolio. Their customer base is a very good match for the type of hotels we partner with. By adding this robust integration to our footprint, we are continuing to expand our reach as the most connected CRM provider in the industry," says Michael Bennet, SVP, Global Marketing + Business Development at Cendyn.

"Cendyn is a significant vendor for Hotelier CRM systems. This integration provides us with additional opportunities for adoption with other eInsight properties and provides RoomKeyPMS as an option for all Cendyn's CRM client base," says Colin Kelso, Product Management Lead at RoomKeyPMS.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving marketing, sales and event performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 hotel clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion.

About RoomKeyPMS

RoomKeyPMS is your single, integrated hotel software provider. RoomKeyPMS integrates to hundreds of hospitality systems and drives revenues with no transaction fees, while saving time with a user-friendly system. Every year their cloud platform is trusted to handle over 20 million transactions for hoteliers. Their customers agree: RoomKeyPMS is the leading cloud-based hotel PMS that is easy to use for front-desk staff, insightful for revenue managers and robust for executive teams. RoomKeyPMS will give you the power and control to maximize your RevPAR and ADR with a product offering unmatched in the industry.

