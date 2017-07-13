Madison, WI – Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced its INNCOM guestroom automation and energy management project at the Best Western Premier Park Hotel, referred to locally as Park Hotel, in Madison, Wisconsin, is helping them save nearly 25 percent on guestroom energy costs.

"Environmental responsibility and maximum guest comfort were primary goals when we started our renovation project in 2015. This is why we selected Honeywell for the project," said Jay Mullins with Mullins Group, the property's owner. "We have had no temperature complaints since we installed Honeywell's system. The INNCOM thermostats are easy for guests to understand and an analysis shows guestroom utility costs dropped by approximately 23.5 percent. Honeywell monitors each room's environmental equipment operation and helps us run a more efficient hotel. If everything worked as well as Honeywell's INNCOM system, life would be better."

The Park Hotel installed Honeywell's INNCOM system based on its advanced INNcontrol3 technology and easy-to-use guest thermostat controls. "We needed to replace Park Hotel's unsatisfactory guestroom thermostats and related system with a proven solution and researched several energy management companies and their systems," said Jason Barron, project consultant at Pearson Engineering, which oversaw Park Hotel's HVAC, energy management, environmental, and electrical upgrades. "After we installed the INNCOM controls our year-over-year comparison for the same period showed overall property electrical consumption down 17 percent, and gas down 25 percent. We expect winter results to be even better," Barron said.

INNCOM systems installed by The Best Western Premier Park Hotel include:

INNcontrol™3 real-time guest room energy control system

Wireless Deep Mesh Network

E528 Smart Digital Guestroom Thermostats

FastPack API integration with Saflok RFID guestroom door lock system

Honeywell's INNCOM E528 programmable thermostats adapt to Park Hotel's three existing types of heating systems and other equipment, and respond to the guest's temperature preference while they are in their room. Honeywell's system uses guest door sensors to recognize a guest's entry. When the guest leaves, the thermostat sets the temperature to an optimum alternate setting that reduces unnecessary energy use. When the guest comes back, the room returns to the guest's preferred temperature. The E528 units simplify installation and operation and are compatible with almost any type of hotel HVAC equipment. "The INNCOM thermostats adapted perfectly with our three types of HVAC units that each had different voltage requirements. They even let guests control air movement with three fan motor speeds," Barron said. "Our old system could not do that."

Guest comfort is a priority for the Mullins Group and INNCOM thermostats are easy for guests to use. "Honeywell's INNCOM thermostats have a large backlit LCD display with controls that guests understand. This lets them create a comfortable guestroom temperature quickly and easily," said Jay Mullins. "The system adapted perfectly to Wisconsin's seasonal temperature fluctuations.

When a guest checks in at the front desk, the property management system (PMS) communicates with the thermostats to set the room temperature to a comfortable setting and waits for the guest to enter the room and select their preferred temperature. If a checked-in guest leaves the room, the system returns to the setback temperature. "INNCOM interfaces with our Saflok guest door lock system," said property engineer Tom Bormett. "If a housekeeper enters a room, the Saflok system recognizes by the key that it is not a guest and keeps the temperature at the setback point to optimize energy use."

The INNCOM thermostats communicate with the Park Hotel's INNcontrol3 real-time guestroom energy management system and PMS over an INNCOM wireless Deep Mesh Network (DMN). The DMN monitors sensors in each room's HVAC equipment and sends continuous status updates to the INNcontrol3 console in the engineer's office. The hotel's electronic guestroom door lock system also uses the DMN to communicate with the hotel's PMS and INNcontrol3.

"The INNcontrol3 system monitors each room's temperature, HVAC operation, and door status. The system displays a detailed 3D graphic image of our hotel that shows occupancy, energy consumption and other factors that relate to guest comfort and safety," said Bormett. "It notifies my team if property fans or other equipment are not operating properly or if the room's temperature is different from the thermostat's setting. These notifications enable us to send staff to the room to make a repair or adjustment before the guest is aware of the problem."

Honeywell was also involved in the Mullins Group renovation of The Best Western Premier Park Hotel. "We knew Honeywell was a solid name brand with the depth of resources we would need for ongoing support, but we got much more," said Mullins. "Honeywell's installation team caught several construction errors that saved us time and trouble. With both Honeywell's energy management and our Saflok electronic door lock system using one Deep Mesh Network, we run more efficiently. The INNCOM system keeps our guests comfortable, our systems running optimally, and lowers our utility costs."

