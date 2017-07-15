ST. LOUIS – For the 12th-consecutive year, J.D. Power recognized St. Louis-based Drury Hotels as ranking "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains" in its 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM. Drury Hotels is the only hotel company to receive 12 consecutive J.D. Power awards for guest satisfaction.

"In the hotel industry, guests' needs and expectations are constantly shifting and evolving," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "To be recognized 12 years in a row as one of the leaders in a competitive marketplace is a tremendous honor for our company. This achievement wouldn't be possible without the hard work, dedication and attention to detail our 5,000 team members exhibit every day at any of our 140 hotels across the country."

The J.D. Power 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM is based on responses from 63,109 guests who stayed in a hotel from May 2016-May 2017. Click here for the J.D. Power and Associates press release, including rankings for all hotels.

Guests of Drury Hotels experience a selection of complimentary amenities including:

Wi-Fi

Hot breakfast with Belgian waffles, fresh fruit, eggs, pastries and more

5:30 Kickback ® reception including appetizers and beverages

Soda and popcorn from 3 to 10 p.m.

24-hour fitness and business centers

Indoor/outdoor pool and whirlpool

Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com.

About Drury Hotels Company

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2005-2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studiessm. The 2017 study is based on responses gathered between June 2016 and May 2017 from more than 63,000 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America between May 2016 and May 2017. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.

Contact

Carrie Sheridan

Director of National Corporate Sales

