ST. LOUIS – Drury Hotels, a family-owned and operated hotel chain, is planning new properties in downtown Nashville, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and the Dallas Metroplex. The properties are part of a larger expansion, which includes 28 new locations across 15 states over the next two years.

"We are entering markets in downtown neighborhoods, where guests can experience additional amenities, such as walkable communities with local attractions and businesses, just outside our front doors," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "Looking ahead, as millennials begin to represent a larger section of the market, we need to go where they want to be: in urban centers."

Drury's Nashville and Dallas properties will be new builds, while the Indianapolis and Milwaukee properties will be the latest in a line of historic renovations completed by Drury. Other historic renovations include properties in San Antonio; New Orleans; Santa Fe, New Mexico; St. Louis; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; and Wichita, Kansas.

The announcement, made at the Global Business Travel Association conference in Boston, comes on the heels of Drury's record-breaking 12th-consecutive J.D. Power award. Since 2005 Drury has been ranked "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains."

"In 1973, my family started this company with the goal of providing guests clean rooms and friendly service at an honest value," said Chuck Drury. "Forty-four years later, our goals and values remain the same at our more than 140 hotels across the country. As we continue to grow, we look forward to welcoming more guests, so they can experience our award-winning service in a clean and comfortable environment."

Guests of Drury Hotels experience a selection of complimentary amenities including:

Wi-Fi

Hot breakfast with Belgian waffles, fresh fruit, eggs, pastries and more

5:30 Kickback® reception including appetizers and beverages

24-hour fitness and business centers

Indoor/outdoor pool and whirlpool

Soda and popcorn from 3 to 10 p.m.

