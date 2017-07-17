July 2017 is shaping up to be a significant month for the global hospitality industry, as more than 238 hotel projects are making their debuts, offering a combined total of 53,625 rooms to travelers worldwide.

According to information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, this is going to be the most robust month on record for the industry in terms of openings in some time. The bulk of these projects are located in three countries: the United States, China, and Germany. The three most common brands that make up the ranks of the new properties are Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Hampton, and Four Points by Sheraton, although the information does warrant a more nuanced breakdown.

Let's take a look at the black and white numbers involved with July 2017, which provide a great deal of insight into the projects coming this month.

First of all, the most projects are going to be opening in the United States, where a total of 48 projects will be debuting, while 16 other hotels open doors to the public in the rest of the Western Hemisphere, which includes Canada and all of Latin America. Meanwhile, the next most prolific region for hotel openings is Asia Pacific, where 59 total projects will come to completion, with China leading the way there by playing host to 29.

For third place, Europe narrowly edges out the Middle East, with 48 new projects to the latter regions 47. The new hotel leader in Europe for the month is Germany, which expects to see a total of 17 new hotels opening their doors on its soil. Finally, it's also worth noting that 20 projects will be debuting in Africa.

Of these new hotels, the brand representation is more or less scattered. As was mentioned above, Marriott Hotels and Resorts is the leader, but its direct brand is only responsible for 11 of the projects, while Hampton claims 9 and Four Points by Sheraton 7.

In terms of the luxury involved here, the majority of the new hotel projects debuting in July 2017 will be four stars, with 125 total falling into that category, while 95 fall into the five star division and 18 fall into the three star classification.

Let's have a sneak peek at some of our favourite hotel openings in July:

Motel One Zürich

Conversion of existing buildings into a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hampton by Hilton Aachen

Hotel with 5 storeys on the area of the old Tivoli at Krefelder Straße.

Ibis Wien Hauptbahnhof

Construction site QBC-5 with two Accor hotels.

More information on hotel openings can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS

, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

