Dav El│ BostonCoach Chauffeured Transportation Network to Add Brand New 2018 Lincoln Navigator to Existing Fleet

New Vehicle to Debut at Dav El│ BostonCoach Booth at GBTA

The Lincoln Motor Company’s 2018 Lincoln Navigator

(Boston, Mass.) – Dav El│ BostonCoach Chauffeured Transportation Network, the largest privately-owned chauffeured transportation company world-wide, is pleased to announce that it will add be adding The Lincoln Motor Company's 2018 Lincoln Navigator to its fleet in early 2018.

The new SUV will be displayed at the Dav El│ BostonCoach's booth, number 1213, at Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Conference in Boston on Monday, July 17th on the expo floor. Dav El l BostonCoach will be the first chauffeured car company to display the all new Lincoln Navigator.

The all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigators combines modern luxury with advanced technology. The spacious interior allows first-class seating for every passenger with over 10 device charging power sources so everyone can stay charged and connected. The SUV also has new advanced technology which allows drivers to adjust the Navigator with the twist of a knob to make driving easier and more enjoyable in any weather.

"Dav El│ BostonCoach is excited to bring the new Lincoln Navigator to our existing fleet," said Scott Solombrino, president and CEO, Dav El│ BostonCoach Transportation Network. "Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the safest and highest quality transportation and that is why we continue to partner with The Lincoln Motor Company. The new SUVS will provide our clients with comfort and luxury they deserve."

The collaboration builds on The Lincoln Motor Company's 50-year relationship with Dav El│ BostonCoach and also allows Lincoln to showcase the all-new Navigator.

"This is more than a vehicle; it's an experience," said Richard Hawes, Fleet Manager, The Lincoln

Motor Company. "With its spacious interior, sleek styling, and state-of-the-art technology, the 2018

Navigator embodies effortless luxury."

About The Lincoln Motor Company

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln.