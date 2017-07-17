Supplier News

Dav El

The chauffeured transportation company chosen as preferred car option by national employee benefit program

BostonCoach Announces Alliance with Employee Travel Specials

(Boston, Mass.) Dav El | BostonCoach, the largest privately owned chauffeured transportation company in the world, is pleased to announce its collaboration with travel network, Employee Travel Specials.

As one of the nation's largest providers of hotel discounts for employee leisure travel, Employee Travel Specials has chosen Dav El |BostonCoach as its preferred chauffeured car service. The ETS program specializes in negotiating hotel and travel industry specials as an employee benefit and handles all aspects of service for customers including transportation amenities. Dav El |BostonCoach has been chosen as a dependable partner to provide its quality service and global capabilities.

"We are very excited to announce that we have selected Dav El | BostonCoach as our preferred chauffeured car service. The timing of our partnership could not be better, as we are adding over one thousand new high-end, luxury hotels to our program," stated Sean McCurdy, president and CEO of Employee Travel Specials. "I have known Scott for many years and am confident that our customers will receive the highest level of service and value within his transportation network."

"We are thrilled to team up with Employee Travel Specials a leader in the leisure travel segment and are honored to be their chosen transportation partner" said Scott Solombrino, President and CEO of Dav El | BostonCoach. "We take pride in our excellent customer service and ability to serve over 550 cities worldwide. We look forward to serving the customers of Employee Travel Specials."

About Dav El│BostonCoach

Dav El│BostonCoach is the largest privately owned chauffeured transportation company in the world and maintains its highest quality and safety standards through innovation, dedication to the customer and personal, professional service. Dav El│BostonCoach offers the most comprehensive executive ground transportation services available, including deluxe limousines, luxury sedans, executive vans and buses, and a professional and knowledgeable staff of trained chauffeurs, reservations agents and travel managers to meet every request and exceed every expectation. Serving business travelers for over three decades, Dav El│BostonCoach currently operates in over 500 metropolitan markets, across six continents, with a fleet of more than 25,000 vehicles.

About Employee Travel Specials

Employee Travel Specials is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing leisure-focused travel networks. They provide exclusive travel benefits including hotel, car rental, cruise and chauffeured car service to over 2,500 corporate partners including many in the Fortune 500 with a total reach of over 45 million employees.