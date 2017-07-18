NEW YORK, NY -- The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd is pleased to announce that more than 35 of the collection's uncommon luxury hotels have been recognized in Travel + Leisure's 2017 World's Best Awards. Selected byTravel + Leisure's globalreadership of avid travelers, the awards honor the world's greatest hotels and places.

Securing the coveted #1 spot on the "Top 100 Hotels in the World" list was Leading Hotels' Nihi Sumba Island, who was named the top hotel in the world for the second consecutive year. The property was also named the #1 hotel resort in Indonesia and Asia.

Premiere accolades in destination-specific categories for Leading Hotels' members included Le Bristol, "Top Hotel in Paris," Portrait Firenze, "Top Hotel in Florence," and Katikies in Santorini, "Best Resort Hotel in Greece." Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway, a resort tucked deep in the calm of the Bavarian Alps, was also awarded the title of "Top International Destination Spa."

"We are honored to have so many of our uncommon, individually branded hotels recognized in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, a celebrated tradition within our collection," said Ted Teng, president and chief executive officer of The Leading Hotels of the World. "For nearly nine-decades our hoteliers have served as creators and visionaries within the hospitality industry. The inclusion of our many members in these awards continues the legacy of Leading Hotels and acknowledges our commitment to providing remarkable and authentic travel experiences for our guests."

The Leading Hotels members named to the 2017 World's Best Awards include:

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Milestone Hotel, London, England*

La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa, Paris, France

Le Bristol Paris, Paris, France

Ritz Paris, Paris, France

Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway, Elmau, Germany

Katikies, Santorini, Greece *

Ashford Castle, Cong, Ireland*

Portrait Firenze, Florence, Italy*

Villa Cora, Florence, Italy

Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

Hassler Roma, Rome, Italy

J.K. Place Roma, Rome, Italy

Fonteverde, Toscana, Italy

Baglioni Hotel Luna, Venice, Italy

San Clemente Palace Kempinski, Venice, Italy

Royal Mansour Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, Marbella, Spain

12 Apostles Hotel & Spa, Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Grace, Cape Town, South Africa

Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg, South Africa

Beau-Rivage Palace Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland*

Mont Cervin Palace, Zermatt, Switzerland*

The Dolder Grand, Zurich, Switzerland

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, UAE

One&Only The Palm, Dubai, UAE

Asia/Pacific

Nihi Sumba Island, Sumba Island, Indonesia*Palace Hotel Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

The Americas and Caribbean

Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Singular Patagonia, Puerto Bories Hotel, Puerto Natales, Chile*

Hotel Casa San Agustin, Cartagena, Colombia

The Royal Hideaway Playacar, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara, CA, United States

Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, United States*

The Biltmore Miami Coral Gables, Coral Gables, FL, United States

Halekulani, Honolulu, HI, United States

The Greenwich Hotel, New York, NY, United States

The Lowell, New York, NY, United States

The Hay-Adams, Washington DC, United States

The World's Best is a travel awards program run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey. The 2017 survey was open at tlworldsbest.com from November 7, 2016 to March 6, 2017. Explore all The Leading Hotels of the World's 2017 World's Best winners at LHW.com.

*Included in "The Top 100 Hotels in the World" list