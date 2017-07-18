More than 35 Leading Hotels of the World Members Recognized in Travel + Leisure’s 2017 World’s Best Awards
Nihi Sumba Island named #1 hotel in the world and Le Bristol, Portrait Firenze, Katikies and Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway top the list of award winners
Premiere accolades in destination-specific categories for Leading Hotels' members included Le Bristol, "Top Hotel in Paris," Portrait Firenze, "Top Hotel in Florence," and Katikies in Santorini, "Best Resort Hotel in Greece." Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway, a resort tucked deep in the calm of the Bavarian Alps, was also awarded the title of "Top International Destination Spa."
"We are honored to have so many of our uncommon, individually branded hotels recognized in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, a celebrated tradition within our collection," said Ted Teng, president and chief executive officer of The Leading Hotels of the World. "For nearly nine-decades our hoteliers have served as creators and visionaries within the hospitality industry. The inclusion of our many members in these awards continues the legacy of Leading Hotels and acknowledges our commitment to providing remarkable and authentic travel experiences for our guests."
The Leading Hotels members named to the 2017 World's Best Awards include:
Europe, Middle East, Africa
- Milestone Hotel, London, England*
- La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa, Paris, France
- Le Bristol Paris, Paris, France
- Ritz Paris, Paris, France
- Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway, Elmau, Germany
- Katikies, Santorini, Greece *
- Ashford Castle, Cong, Ireland*
- Portrait Firenze, Florence, Italy*
- Villa Cora, Florence, Italy
- Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
- Hassler Roma, Rome, Italy
- J.K. Place Roma, Rome, Italy
- Fonteverde, Toscana, Italy
- Baglioni Hotel Luna, Venice, Italy
- San Clemente Palace Kempinski, Venice, Italy
- Royal Mansour Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
- Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, Marbella, Spain
- 12 Apostles Hotel & Spa, Cape Town, South Africa
- Cape Grace, Cape Town, South Africa
- Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Beau-Rivage Palace Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland*
- Mont Cervin Palace, Zermatt, Switzerland*
- The Dolder Grand, Zurich, Switzerland
- One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, UAE
- One&Only The Palm, Dubai, UAE
Asia/Pacific
- Nihi Sumba Island, Sumba Island, Indonesia*Palace Hotel Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
The Americas and Caribbean
- Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- The Singular Patagonia, Puerto Bories Hotel, Puerto Natales, Chile*
- Hotel Casa San Agustin, Cartagena, Colombia
- The Royal Hideaway Playacar, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara, CA, United States
- Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, United States*
- The Biltmore Miami Coral Gables, Coral Gables, FL, United States
- Halekulani, Honolulu, HI, United States
- The Greenwich Hotel, New York, NY, United States
- The Lowell, New York, NY, United States
- The Hay-Adams, Washington DC, United States
The World's Best is a travel awards program run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey. The 2017 survey was open at tlworldsbest.com from November 7, 2016 to March 6, 2017. Explore all The Leading Hotels of the World's 2017 World's Best winners at LHW.com.
*Included in "The Top 100 Hotels in the World" list
About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW)
Comprised of more than 375 hotels in over 75 countries, Leading Hotels is a collection of uncommon luxury hotels. Rooted in the locations in which they are found, members embody the very essence of their destination. Through varied styles of architecture and design and distinct cultural experiences enhanced by passionate people, the collection is for the curious traveler looking for their next discovery. Established in 1928 by several influential and forward-thinking European hoteliers, Leading Hotels has an eight-decade-long commitment to providing remarkable, authentic travel experiences. The company selects only hotels that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness, resulting in a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different. Leaders Club is the company"s exclusive two-tiered guest loyalty program, consisting of like-minded travelers seeking uncommon travel experiences. The program provides its members with personalized service and exclusive travel benefits to enhance their stays at any Leading Hotel around the world. For more information visit:www.lhw.com, Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld