Vagabond Inn Opens Hotel In Ridgecrest, CA
"We feel pretty pleased with how things have gone for us this year," said Scott Pokorny, Director of Franchising to Vagabond Inn Corporation. "We're exceeding our own growth expectations."
"Ridgecrest is a great location to have on our roster," Pokorny also said. "It boosts our presence in the very southern end of central California, and gives us another central California location outside of the central valley."
Ridgecrest serves as a connecting point for a few different minor highways: CA-178, CA-395, and CA-14.
The city lies almost exactly equidistant between the southernmost pints of Death Valley National Park and the Sequoia National Forest. Outdoors-driven tourism often passes through Ridgecrest on the way to one of these two areas. Ridgecrest is located in Kern County, in the southern end of the Indian Wells Valley. It has a hot, dry climate. This is typical of the Indian Wells Valley's position in the high Mojave Desert.
Ridgecrest also butts up against Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake (NAWS). Much of the area's business community revolves around it.
The hotel features an outdoor pool, rooms equipped with air conditioning, free parking, and free high-speed WiFi.
Contact
R. R. Graner
Marketing Coordinator
Send Email
About Vagabond Inn Corporation
Vagabond Inn Corporation,a reputable west coast hotel brand and franchise company, has delivered on its promise of "Great Value, Friendly People" for more than 55 years. With numerous corporate-owned and franchise locations throughout busy markets in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah,Vagabond Inn provides all the essentials for travelers up and down the west coast. Vagabond Inn Corporation delivers revenue-maximizingservices to hoteliers, including cutting-edge technology, revenue management, reputation management, and digital and traditional marketing. To learn more about the rich history of Vagabond Inn or to book a reservation, visit http://www.VagabondInn.com.