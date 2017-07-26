Canceling your hotel reservation? Better act fast
By cbsnews.com
Hotel chains might want to be your home away from home, but they're getting stingier about it.
Two major hotel chains -- Marriott and Hilton -- are now requiring at least 48 hour advance notice of a cancellation. Intercontinental Hotels Group, which owns Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, is instituting a 24-hour cancellation policy -- that may seem lenient compared with the other chains, but it reflects a switch from the company's previous policy of allowing travelers to cancel as late as the afternoon on the day of check-in.