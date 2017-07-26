External Article

Canceling your hotel reservation? Better act fast

By cbsnews.com

Hotel chains might want to be your home away from home, but they're getting stingier about it.

Two major hotel chains -- Marriott and Hilton -- are now requiring at least 48 hour advance notice of a cancellation. Intercontinental Hotels Group, which owns Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, is instituting a 24-hour cancellation policy -- that may seem lenient compared with the other chains, but it reflects a switch from the company's previous policy of allowing travelers to cancel as late as the afternoon on the day of check-in.