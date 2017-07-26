Dallas, Texas -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the United States, adds The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia to its portfolio of managed hotels.

The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square, a landmark hotel, is located in downtown Philadelphia in close proximity to Philadelphia's most popular attractions such as Broad Street's Avenue of the Arts, the Liberty Bell, famous Walnut Street, and the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The historic hotel is known for upscale hospitality, featuring 301 stylish guest rooms with fashionable furnishings and well-designed bathrooms. Luxurious hotel amenities include private in-room spa treatments, advanced fitness center with more than 20 machines, valet parking and an onsite full-service hair salon.

With more than 17,000 square feet of versatile function space, The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square is fitting for both intimate gatherings and large events. Ten flexible meeting rooms are the perfect setting for smaller groups, and the Grand Ballroom is ideal for larger events, including weddings.

Two onsite dining experiences add to the sophistication of The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square. The Prime Rib offers classic steaks and cocktails, inspired by the iconic supper clubs of the 1940s. Guests will enjoy nightly live jazz music and an upscale atmosphere. Bluestone Lane features premium coffee, healthy breakfast items, and delectable lunch dishes inspired by the contemporary café culture of Australia. With clean, light aesthetics and alfresco sidewalk dining, Bluestone Lane provides a unique dining experience to both guests and locals.

"Originally built in 1927, The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square is an extraordinary property with significant history," said Dave Johnson, President and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "With its prime location in the heart of Philadelphia, historic elegance and unique amenities, we are delighted to add The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square to our management portfolio."

