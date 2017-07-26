Aimbridge Hospitality to manage historic The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
The historic hotel is known for upscale hospitality, featuring 301 stylish guest rooms with fashionable furnishings and well-designed bathrooms. Luxurious hotel amenities include private in-room spa treatments, advanced fitness center with more than 20 machines, valet parking and an onsite full-service hair salon.
With more than 17,000 square feet of versatile function space, The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square is fitting for both intimate gatherings and large events. Ten flexible meeting rooms are the perfect setting for smaller groups, and the Grand Ballroom is ideal for larger events, including weddings.
Two onsite dining experiences add to the sophistication of The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square. The Prime Rib offers classic steaks and cocktails, inspired by the iconic supper clubs of the 1940s. Guests will enjoy nightly live jazz music and an upscale atmosphere. Bluestone Lane features premium coffee, healthy breakfast items, and delectable lunch dishes inspired by the contemporary café culture of Australia. With clean, light aesthetics and alfresco sidewalk dining, Bluestone Lane provides a unique dining experience to both guests and locals.
"Originally built in 1927, The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square is an extraordinary property with significant history," said Dave Johnson, President and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "With its prime location in the heart of Philadelphia, historic elegance and unique amenities, we are delighted to add The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square to our management portfolio."
About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is the nation"s largest independent hotel management firm with a proven track record for delivering superior returns for its strategic partners in a variety of markets and economic cycles. Aimbridge provides property management, asset management, development, renovation and consulting services. Based in Dallas, Texas and with offices in Chicago and Puerto Rico, Aimbridge currently owns and/or manages approximately 700 upscale, independent and branded hotels with more than 85,000 rooms across the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com.