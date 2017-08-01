Rosemont, Ill. – First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG), a leading hotel management, acquisition and development company, announced that it has hired Edward Rohn as director of construction and development, two additional hospitality professionals and promoted four team members. FHG President and CEO Bob Habeeb made the announcement.

"As we continue on our growth trajectory and move forward with some very big and exc iting new developments in our pipeline, it's crucial that we have the right leadership team in place," said Habeeb. "Each of these individuals will play a key role in contributing to the overall growth and success of our company and ensuring that we are consistently delivering a positive experience for guests at our existing properties, and gearing up to deliver those same great experiences at the properties in our development pipeline."

Edward Rohn comes to FHG with over 30 years of experience in construction and development working with real estate developers and property owners. Rohn will serve as FHG's director of construction and development, where he will be responsible for implementing hotel developments and redevelopments throughout the Midwest.

Kevin Carlin has been hired as the Director of Sales & Marketing of FHG's Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton—Hilton's first triple-brand hotelâ �"at McCormick Place, where he will be responsible for building and driving sales and promoting the hotel within the Chicago community. Prior to joining FHG, Carlin served as the assistant director of sales at the Hilton O'Hare/Hilton Rosemont Complex.

With more than 20 years of hospitality experience Jeffrey Hassan will serve as the general manager at FHG's Renaissance Toledo Downtown. Prior to joining FHG, he served as general manager in a number of different hotels for the Westmont Hospitality Group, Remington Hotels and Hilton & DoubleTree Oceanside Hotels.

Gabriela Rizzo Rinkle, who has been with FHG for two years as the assistant general manager of the Hampton Inn Majestic Chicago Theatre District, has been promoted to the general manager where she will be responsible for increasing revenue and coaching and empowering associates to achieve company goals.

Previously serving as the General Manager at FHG's Residence Inn by Marriott Omaha D owntown, Kyle Highberg has been promoted to the general manager of the company's DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha.

Penny Lenz has been promoted from director of operations for Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Downtown to the general manager for Home2 Suites by Hilton Louisville NuLu Medical District, which broke ground in late 2016 and is expected to open in September 2017. Lenz will oversee all operational and sales responsibilities.

Additionally, FHG's Sylwia Oak, formerly a general manager at the company's Hilton Garden Inn Minneapolis Airport Mall of America, has transferred to FHG's Hilton Garden Inn St. Paul/Oakdale as a general manager and David Laukkonen has transferred from the company's Hilton Garden Inn St. Paul/Oakdale as a general manager to The Hilton Garden Inn Bloomington.

"Our team members' happiness and quality of life is of utmost importance to us and these transitions will allow both Sylwia and Dav id to continue their development as general managers, while also allowing them to work much closer to where they live," said Habeeb.

Having been recognized in 2016 as No. 1 in Travel in Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2016, No. 28 overall, and No. 3 amongst all of America's best travel companies, FHG moved up to a No.19 ranking out of the 250 best midsize employers in the country in 2017 and No. 1 in the travel category for the second year in a row. FHG is one of only 25 companies to ever place on the Forbes list two consecutive years.

For more information about FHG, visit www.fhginc.com or follow them on Facebook at @FHGinc and Twitter at @FHGroup_Inc.

Contact

Morgan Mark

Phone: 248.258.2333

Send Email