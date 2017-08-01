Glen Mills, PA, – Roch Capital Inc. ("Roch") announced today it has completed the acquisition of the 393-key Hyatt Regency hotel in Louisville, Kentucky from an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. The 19-story hotel includes: 26,000 square feet of upscale meeting space; a full-service restaurant, Sway; the Louisville Convention & Visitor's Bureau; Chipotle; and a soon-to-open Starbucks. The hotel recently finished a multi-million dollar capital investment plan that updated guest rooms and baths, public areas and Sway, resulting in a highly attractive, market leading product.

"This is a high quality hotel in a coveted urban location with strong upside potential," said Vincent Abessinio, Co-President for Roch. Hyatt Regency Louisville occupies the most visible downtown corner directly off Fourth Street and adjacent to the Kentucky International Convention Center, currently undergoing a $200 million renovation and expansion. Additional nearby attractions include the University of Louisville, the Bourbon Trail, the KFC Yum! Center, Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Slugger Factory and Museum and Churchill Downs, which accommodates over 165,000 guests on Kentucky Derby Day. The hotel will continue to be branded as a Hyatt Regency hotel.

Dallas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, one of the largest hotel management companies in the United States, was chosen to manage the hotel.

"The Hyatt Regency Louisville is a meaningful addition to Aimbridge Hospitality's portfolio. This property will attract both corporate and leisure travelers with its extensive meeting space and close proximity to many Louisville attractions," said Dave Johnson, President and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "We are honored to work with Roch Capital on this property, and anticipate a successful and long-lasting partnership together."

