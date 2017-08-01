Roch Capital acquires Hyatt Regency Louisville
Dallas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, one of the largest hotel management companies in the United States, was chosen to manage the hotel.
"The Hyatt Regency Louisville is a meaningful addition to Aimbridge Hospitality's portfolio. This property will attract both corporate and leisure travelers with its extensive meeting space and close proximity to many Louisville attractions," said Dave Johnson, President and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "We are honored to work with Roch Capital on this property, and anticipate a successful and long-lasting partnership together."
About Roch Capital Inc.
Roch Capital Inc., through its affiliates, is one of the region"s fastest growing real estate investment companies. Roch will invest nationally in a broad range of real estate assets with a primary focus on urban and resort hotels, urban office and urban multifamily.
For more information on Roch Capital, please visit rochcap.com.