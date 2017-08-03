AccorHotels reveals the equation for the perfect 2017 vacation
A good Internet connection + my bed + me, myself & I = could this be the equation for the perfect 2017 vacation?
A good, free internet connection is what 47% of people surveyed chose as what they missed the most when far from home! This is especially true in the 18-24 age bracket, with 54%, vs. 40% of people aged 50 to 65.
High-speed Internet at AccorHotels
- AccorHotels has rolled out faster, new generation Wi-Fi in its ibis family hotels, which is proving hugely popular with guests (up 8 satisfaction points)2
- In France, 212 hotels now provide fiber-optic Wi-Fi, resulting in an 11-point soar in guest satisfaction2
- More than 500 hotels in France offer a faster connectivity thanks to a one-click Wi-Fi access
Preferred travel companions obviously remain spouses, children and friends. But 19% of travelers
nevertheless consider their favorite travel companion to be none other than themselves! For example, 25% of Germans, Americans and Indians surveyed said they prefer to go away on their own. Me, my Internet connection and nothing else? Once again, the generation gap is significant with a higher number of young travelers aged 18 to 24 preferring to enjoy their own company when away.
Meanwhile, colleagues and bosses only found favor with Chinese travelers, 40 and 48% of which were open to going on vacation with their boss or colleagues respectively.
Last but not least, 38% of respondents also said that their bed and pillows are what they miss the most when they're away, which was almost as many as those who said they missed friends and family the most (40%).
AccorHotels brands' bedding concepts:
- The Novotel, Sofitel and ibis family brands have each developed their own bedding concepts
- Designed in collaboration with sleep experts and subjected to extensive testing, these different concepts all aim to ensure that guests staying in these brands' hotels enjoy the perfect night's sleep
- These brands have created their own stores online and in the AccorHotels app to cater to guests who would miss these bedding when they go home.
>> You will find details of these key figures in the graphics attached
1
Online study conducted by AccorHotels.com, assisted by the research institute © GfK 2017 with 5,939 men and women aged between 18 and 65 who have spent at least one night in a paying establishment (hotel, guesthouse, Bed & Breakfast, etc.) over the past 12 months. Study conducted between April 27 and May 11, 2017 in France, the UK, Germany, USA, UAE, Argentina, Brazil, China, India and Australia).
2Source : Satisfaction survey of guests who had stayed in the Group's hotels, conducted by AccorHotels in April 2017