July and August are two long-awaited months that signal the arrival of the long summer break and usually a time when you want to be close to family and friends or, in contrast, meet new people. This summer AccorHotels.com is doing its vacation homework, assisted by the research institute GFK1, and is trying to find out who your ideal travel companion would be... Is it necessarily the one we immediately think of? The results aren't always as expected, depending on the age and the country of origin…

What if the ideal travel companion was simply the one that enabled us to stay connected with others?

A good, free internet connection is what 47% of people surveyed chose as what they missed the most when far from home! This is especially true in the 18-24 age bracket, with 54%, vs. 40% of people aged 50 to 65.

High-speed Internet at AccorHotels

AccorHotels has rolled out faster, new generation Wi-Fi in its ibis family hotels, which is proving hugely popular with guests (up 8 satisfaction points) 2

In France, 212 hotels now provide fiber-optic Wi-Fi, resulting in an 11-point soar in guest satisfaction 2

More than 500 hotels in France offer a faster connectivity thanks to a one-click Wi-Fi access

Preferred travel companions obviously remain spouses, children and friends. But 19% of travelers

nevertheless consider their favorite travel companion to be none other than themselves! For example, 25% of Germans, Americans and Indians surveyed said they prefer to go away on their own. Me, my Internet connection and nothing else? Once again, the generation gap is significant with a higher number of young travelers aged 18 to 24 preferring to enjoy their own company when away.

Meanwhile, colleagues and bosses only found favor with Chinese travelers, 40 and 48% of which were open to going on vacation with their boss or colleagues respectively.

Last but not least, 38% of respondents also said that their bed and pillows are what they miss the most when they're away, which was almost as many as those who said they missed friends and family the most (40%).

AccorHotels brands' bedding concepts:

The Novotel, Sofitel and ibis family brands have each developed their own bedding concepts

Designed in collaboration with sleep experts and subjected to extensive testing, these different concepts all aim to ensure that guests staying in these brands' hotels enjoy the perfect night's sleep

These brands have created their own stores online and in the AccorHotels app to cater to guests who would miss these bedding when they go home.

1

Online study conducted by AccorHotels.com, assisted by the research institute © GfK 2017 with 5,939 men and women aged between 18 and 65 who have spent at least one night in a paying establishment (hotel, guesthouse, Bed & Breakfast, etc.) over the past 12 months. Study conducted between April 27 and May 11, 2017 in France, the UK, Germany, USA, UAE, Argentina, Brazil, China, India and Australia).

2Source : Satisfaction survey of guests who had stayed in the Group's hotels, conducted by AccorHotels in April 2017