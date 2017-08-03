AccorHotels.com launches “The Feelings”, a series of gifs to interact with internet users
True to its commitment to adapt to the new ways in which its customers communicate, AccorHotels.com is launching "The Feelings", a series of emotion-based gifs specially designed to interact with Internet users on Facebook and Twitter.
For example, a nod from a receptionist at the front desk of the MGallery Boutet Bastille now replaces the "simple" emoji; the sense of wellbeing is illustrated by the gif of a guest snuggling under the soft sheets of their hotel bed, etc. The gifs are available on the platform Giphy so that Internet users can freely use them to enhance their conversations with the hotel-based gifs of their choice.
This launch is in line with previous social media campaigns that have enabled AccorHotels.com to bring to life its digital signature "Feel Welcome from the First Click" through interactions of ever greater quality with its community.
Let's begin the conversation here and there !
