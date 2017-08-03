True to its commitment to adapt to the new ways in which its customers communicate, AccorHotels.com is launching "The Feelings", a series of emotion-based gifs specially designed to interact with Internet users on Facebook and Twitter.

These 18 gifs, created for AccorHotels.com by the agency WNP 909c, each illustrate an emotion through scenes in which the hotels and their employees play the starring role. AccorHotels.com has therefore chosen to make use of the option now offered by Facebook to comment with gifs in order to continue rolling out its experience of welcoming guests and services expertise in the digital world. These gifs inspired by the world of hospitality allow the brand to begin an even more personalized conversation with Internet users, by creating the conditions for a genuinely "Feel Welcome" exchange - simultaneously warm, human and heartfelt.

For example, a nod from a receptionist at the front desk of the MGallery Boutet Bastille now replaces the "simple" emoji; the sense of wellbeing is illustrated by the gif of a guest snuggling under the soft sheets of their hotel bed, etc. The gifs are available on the platform Giphy so that Internet users can freely use them to enhance their conversations with the hotel-based gifs of their choice.

This launch is in line with previous social media campaigns that have enabled AccorHotels.com to bring to life its digital signature "Feel Welcome from the First Click" through interactions of ever greater quality with its community.

Let's begin the conversation here and there !