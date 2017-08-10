Vimana’s Key West Resort on Lake Dora Expands with New Construction
Spanning three buildings, the lakefront hotel with marina, restaurants, shops, rooftop event venue, pool and more is attracting guests with its Key West Island look and feel
"This is truly a unique destination," Cooke said. "When the original building opening in 2014 as a studio apartment complex, the real estate market was still in a downturn. The original owner wanted to convert it to a B&B. Instead, I leased it from him in 2015, opened the second building, joined the Vimana franchise and added the Key West flag. It was the smartest move I could make. Recently, we added a third building, and today, the entire complex is operating as a Key West Resort. I attribute a lot of our recent growth and success to Vimana's new Constellation CRS that gives us a major meta-channel presence. The efforts put forth by the Vimana and the City are making a big difference in helping us spread the word about this property which was once Tavares' 'best kept secret.'"
Local Destination, Island Appeal
The Key West Resort on Lake Dora boasts comfort, style and convenience. King and Queen rooms are oversized, spacious, modern and clean and include lakeview balconies. Suites feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, wrap-around balconies, a living room, dining room area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include hi-speed Internet, and a full-size, glow-at-night outdoor pool. Breakfast is complimentary each morning at one of the favorite local restaurants. The Key West Resort on Lake Dora offers the closest lodging to the Tavares Pavilion on the Lake, one of Central Florida's premier wedding and event venues. The rooftops of Buildings 1 and 3 are also offered as informal wedding and social spaces.
Tavares' vibrant downtown features live music and entertainment on most nights, as well as easy access to boating and jet skiing, vintage and antique shopping, train excursions, and tours of the lakes and scenery surrounding the hotel from land, sea and sky.
"We are delighted that the Key West Resort on Lake Dora is achieving such tremendous success in Tavares," said Steve Belmonte, Vimana Franchise Systems CEO. "Expanding the property to include a third building was a solid investment, as the overall property is proving to be a big draw for travelers – including those in the local markets. Oftentimes people in Orlando and surrounding areas just want to get away from the tourists and commercialization. Tavares is a destination few people have ever experienced; if you didn't know it, you'd think you were on the island of Key West.
"Key West Inns, Hotels & Resorts is a unique leisure brand that provides exceptional value to travelers," Belmonte said. "It is ideal for hotel owners who are looking to convert their existing assets into a franchise brand that has a low cost of entry and highly competitive terms. Key West Inns, Hotels & Resorts even offer optional customized Key West theming packages designed to make each property stand out within the local market. Alex Cooke's success in Tavares is just one example of many success stories within the Key West family. We wish him and the city of Tavares continued growth and success."
For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems, visit www.vimanafs.com.
Contact
Steve Belmonte
CEO - Vimana Franchise Systems
Phone: (407) 654-5540
Send Email
franchise company owned by CEO Steve Belmonte, President Neal Jackson and Vice President Cory Jackson Jr. In May 2011, Vimana Franchise Systems launched the Centerstone brand as a three-segment franchise designed to create a fair and cost effective model for the hospitality industry. In November 2011, Key West Inns was re-launched under the Vimana Franchise ownership umbrella as a budget friendly brand. For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems LLC, contact Steve Belmonte at (407) 654-5540 or steve@vimanafs.com. Visit Vimana Franchise Systems online at www.VimanaFS.com. Visit Centerstone online at www.centerstonehotels.com, on Twitter at @Centerstonehtls, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Centerstonehotels. Visit Key West Inns online at www.staykeywesthotels.com, on Twitter at @StayKeyWest, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/staykeywest.
Vimana Franchise Systems LLC is a hotel