More Than Half the Hilton Portfolio to Be Digital Key Enabled by End of Year
"We know our customers operate in a digital world and we are obsessive about embracing technology that helps remove the friction points from our guests' travel experiences. We've built a world of experiences at your fingertips with our app – you can check in, choose a room, set personal preferences and unlock your door using Digital Key," said Geraldine Calpin, chief marketing officer at Hilton. "We've more than tripled our rate of Digital Key hotel installs since 2016 and are on pace to exceed our goal of 2,500 hotels by the end of 2017, enabling us to scale across our 14 brands worldwide to deliver exceptional and consistent experience for guests everywhere."
Digital Key is live worldwide in 185 markets today, and Hilton will continue to expand to new regions throughout the remainder of the year. By the beginning of 2018, Hilton has committed to have well over half of its portfolio of hotels across all 14 brands, equipped with Digital Key, creating a consistent technology experience for guests regardless of where they stay across the globe.
