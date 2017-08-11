Hilton today announced Digital Key will now be available at 362,000 hotel rooms across 2,000 hotels worldwide with the introduction of the exclusive technology at the Hampton Inn & Suites Washington DC-Navy Yard. The milestone demonstrates Hilton's continual ability to launch technology that improves the guest experience and do it on a global scale. Every new hotel that is opened worldwide, roughly one a day, is equipped with Digital Key technology.

The award-winning Hilton Honors app is designed to make travel easier and put control back in members' hands so they get more out of their travel experience. From their smartphones, guests can book a room, check-in, choose their desired room from a digital floor plan set against Google Maps and request additional items to be in their room upon arrival. Hilton Honors members have widely adopted the app's technology features and continue to set new records for usage and engagement, including 30 million digital check-ins, 3 million room key downloads and more than 13.6 million doors opened. In the month of July, a door was unlocked with Digital Key every two seconds.

"We know our customers operate in a digital world and we are obsessive about embracing technology that helps remove the friction points from our guests' travel experiences. We've built a world of experiences at your fingertips with our app – you can check in, choose a room, set personal preferences and unlock your door using Digital Key," said Geraldine Calpin, chief marketing officer at Hilton. "We've more than tripled our rate of Digital Key hotel installs since 2016 and are on pace to exceed our goal of 2,500 hotels by the end of 2017, enabling us to scale across our 14 brands worldwide to deliver exceptional and consistent experience for guests everywhere."

Digital Key is live worldwide in 185 markets today, and Hilton will continue to expand to new regions throughout the remainder of the year. By the beginning of 2018, Hilton has committed to have well over half of its portfolio of hotels across all 14 brands, equipped with Digital Key, creating a consistent technology experience for guests regardless of where they stay across the globe.

Hilton is celebrating this milestone with guests on social media. Join in on the fun here. For more details and a list of current and upcoming properties with Digital Key, please visit HiltonHonors.com/DigitalKey.