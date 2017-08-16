AirBnB to launch new brand to compete with boutique hotels
The hotel industry’s arch-nemesis AirBnB is gearing up with a new initiative that will see the home sharing website provide upscale accommodation
Let´s take a look at 3 boutique hotels currently under construction:
Bangkok Boutique Edition Hotel
The luxury mixed-use retail project Maha-Nahkon, a 77-storey building that will house the Edition hotel as well as Ritz-Carlton residences and about 10,000-sq.ft. of retail space will be constructed. Ritz-Carlton will operate the Edition Hotel. Both brands are owned by parent company Marriott Hotels.
Jumeirah Saraya Bandar Jissah Boutique Hotel
The resort will consist of two hotel components, one consisting of 206 rooms and the other of 106 rooms, located in the picturesque cove of Bandar Jissah, near Qantab, nestled between the Hajjar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman.
Expected for completion in fall 2016, $million renovation will expand the hotel's existing five-story, 45-room building with a new tower that will have 84 additional guest rooms, a lobby, lobby bar, exterior gathering areas, a 7,000 square-foot rooftop pool deck and 1,400 square feet of meeting space.
