Hyatt decides to keep hotel listings on Expedia
It was widely reported at the beginning of the summer that the hotel giant had threatened to pull their brands from the booking platform
OTAs have such a big share of the market that hotel brands often lose the battle. InterContinental Group famously left Expedia in 2004, only to go back after the recession when hotel stays were decreasing significantly. Hyatt, however, have been able to reach an agreement with Expedia, a spokesperson for the group saying, "We've had productive discussions with Expedia and have agreed in principle on terms that address our concerns about distribution costs and flexibility. We expect that Hyatt hotels will continue to be distributed on Expedia platforms without disruption." Hyatt will continue to be listed on Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire, Orbitz and Travelocity, all of which are operated by Expedia.
Hyatt Hotels has the following projects under construction:
Grand Hyatt San Francisco International Airport
351 soundproofed guest rooms (including 21 suites)
Direct connectivity to AirTrain Station
15,200 square feet of net meeting space (excluding pre-function areas)
90-seat three-meal restaurant
Al Maaden Development is designed to offer guests and residents luxurious rooms in a dramatic setting with a view of the Atlas Mountains. Amenities include a resort center, Park Hyatt meeting residences, specialty restaurant, luxury spa, private villas, and an artist's medina.
Hyatt Burny Vladivostok located on the western coast of Vladivostok at Cape Burny has spacious guestrooms including several elegant suites. Contemporary guestrooms range in size from 40- to 160-square meters.
More information on Hyatt Hotels can be found onTOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.
Contact
Jule Grass
Marketing Manager
Phone: +49 4261 4140 309
Send Email