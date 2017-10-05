London UK/Spokane WA – At Magnuson Worldwide, America's fastest growing hotel brand, we are proud to announce the branding of the M Star Hotel Atmore.

Formerly the Oak Inn, the M Star Hotel Atmore is in downtown Atmore off Main Street, 46 miles from Pensacola, Florida. Wind Creek Casino is 11 miles from the M Star. The property is close to many appealing outdoor activities at Westside Park, Magnolia Branch Wildlife Reserve and the Little River State Forest.

Amenities at the M Star Atmore include free breakfast, free high speed wireless internet, free parking, and a seasonal outdoor pool.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worldwide says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Dipan Patel, Anand Patel and the full team at the M Star Hotel Atmore to the Magnuson family."

