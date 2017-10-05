Oak Inn rebrands as M Star Hotel Atmore
Amenities at the M Star Atmore include free breakfast, free high speed wireless internet, free parking, and a seasonal outdoor pool.
Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worldwide says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Dipan Patel, Anand Patel and the full team at the M Star Hotel Atmore to the Magnuson family."
About Magnuson Worldwide:
Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Worldwide has become America's fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Worlwide's newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe's Louvre Hotels is the world's largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.
For more information, visit magnusonworldwide.com or email info@magnusonhotels.com